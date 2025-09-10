Jigar Gaglani Launches Groundbreaking Financial Playbook for India's Youth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: At a time when India is leading the world as the fastest-growing major economy yet still grappling with low financial literacy rates, Chartered Accountant and author Jigar Gaglani introduces his latest book, "Cash Cool: A Teen's Guide to Mastering Money in India." Published by Evincepub Publishing, this fresh and vibrant guide aims to transform how Indian teens view, manage, and grow their money.

The Gap: Teens Without Money Skills in a Digital-First India

India's economic narrative is a paradox. While the IMF estimates GDP growth at 6.3% for 2024, an RBI survey reveals only 27% of Indian adults are financially literate. Additionally, UNESCO suggests that barely 10% of schools include financial education in their curriculum.

In a world where UPI apps can buy a samosa in seconds, Instagram drives consumer aspirations, and Amazon's festive sales tempt wallets, teens face enormous financial pressure. They are digitally connected and socially influenced, yet educationally unprepared for money management. This is the critical gap "Cash Cool" addresses.

A Playbook, Not a Textbook

In the author's own words, "Cash Cool" was written for his son, Dheer, and every teen who dreams big in India. Instead of approaching money through dry jargon and intimidating charts, the book uses relatable storytelling, humor, and practical hacks to make personal finance simple and fun.

The book speaks directly to teens in their voice. Each chapter is designed as a playbook filled with:

* Real-life stories of Indian teens navigating pocket money, festive spending, or online scams.

* Hacks and challenges, like the ₹10-a-day saving game or the ₹1 UPI challenge.

* "Bhai's Pro Tips," quick advice from the author in a friendly, big-brother style.

* Parental guidance boxes that help parents participate in shaping financial habits.

What the Book Covers

"Cash Cool" is structured into 11 engaging chapters, each tackling a key aspect of money management:

1. The Pocket Money Playbook: Learning the 50-30-20 budgeting rule.

2. Saving Like a Boss: Building a habit of saving, from piggy banks to post office schemes.

3. Needs vs. Wants: Tackling FOMO and peer pressure with smart spending choices.

4. Going Digital: Navigating UPI, wallets, and avoiding scams in India's cashless revolution.

5. Hustling and Earning: Creative side hustles for teens, from tutoring to Instagram shops.

6. Investing 101: SIPs, digital gold, and the magic of compounding explained simply.

7. Taxes: Understanding GST, bills, and why taxes matter even for teens.

8. Debt: Borrowing smartly and avoiding traps.

9. Planning for Big Dreams: Goal setting for phones, trips, or college fees.

10. Giving Back: Cultivating generosity through money.

11. Money Mindset: Developing a healthy, confident relationship with money.

Each chapter ensures financial concepts are localized for Indian teenswhether it's budgeting for chai and metro rides or navigating Diwali sales without debt.

Why This Book Matters

1. Cultural Relevance: Unlike Western money guides, "Cash Cool" integrates Indian realitiesUPI dominance, Flipkart sales, shagun money, and family expectations.

2. Teen-Parent Collaboration: Each chapter ends with a Parental Tip, bridging the generational gap and encouraging financial conversations at home.

3. Practical First: Activities, challenges, and relatable scenarios make concepts actionable.

4. Nation-Building: By teaching India's next generation money skills, the book supports long-term national economic empowerment.

Voices from Readers

Early readers, both teens and parents, have praised the book:

From a Teenager's Perspective: "It feels like your older sibling is giving you money advice desi style. The 50-30-20 rule changed my spending, and I loved the investing tips. It's fun, real, and makes you feel like a total money boss." - Kahan Kachalia, 19, BTech Student

From a Parent's Perspective: "This book makes money management fun for teens. Each chapter begins with a problem teens face and ends with solutions they can apply. It skips boring lectures and feels like a friend giving advice over chai. Every teen should read it." - CA Harsha Jethmalani, Teen Parent

Author's Note: Why I Wrote This

In his heartfelt note, author Jigar Gaglani shares that the book is dedicated to his son, Dheer, and to India's youth:

"You're India's future, and if you learn to handle money now, you can build a brighter tomorrownot just for yourself but for our nation. This isn't about being stingy; it's about being smart. Even ₹100 invested monthly can grow into lakhs thanks to compounding. Let's make money cool."

About the Author

Jigar Gaglani is a Chartered Accountant, finance professional, and passionate advocate of financial literacy. Drawing from his own experiences of managing money as a teen and his journey as a parent, Gaglani combines professional expertise with personal storytelling to empower the next generation. Based in Mumbai, he balances his financial career with writing, mentoring, and parenting.

Conclusion

"Cash Cool" is more than a bookit's a movement to make money skills accessible and exciting for India's teenagers. By combining relatable stories, desi humor, and practical hacks, Jigar Gaglani offers a roadmap for teens to not only survive but thrive in India's fast-changing financial world.

For every teenager dreaming of independence and every parent seeking to raise a financially smart child, "Cash Cool" promises to be a game-changer.

The book is available on Amazon. Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0FJY7GPS1

