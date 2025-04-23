Jijau Foundation Organizes Free Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp for Thane Police Force and Their Families

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: On April 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM, Jijau Educational and Social Foundation, Thane City, in association with the Thane City Police Commissionerate, organized a Free Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp for police personnel and their families.

This initiative aimed to ensure timely diagnosis and preventive care for those who dedicate their lives to public safety. Police officers often endure long hours under high pressure, frequently at the cost of their personal health. Recognizing this, Jijau Foundation stepped forward to express its gratitude and responsibility toward their well-being.

The camp received strong encouragement and guidance from Ashutosh Dumbre, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Thane City, whose vision for the wellness of the force played a key role in the successful execution of the initiative. Supporting this cause wholeheartedly were Mr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, and Mr. Shrikant Pathak, IPS, Additional Commissioner (Administration), who appreciated the Foundation's efforts in prioritizing health alongside duty.

Thousands of officers and their family members availed themselves of the services, with Dr. Punjabrao Ugle, IPS, Additional CP (Crime Branch), commending the camp's impact on early detection and timely medical intervention.

Further support came from officers such as Mr. Shashikant Borate, DCP Headquarters 2, and Mr. Shrikant Paropkari, DCP Headquarters 2, who highlighted the importance of regular medical check-ups for the police force.

Mr. Parag Manere, DCP Economic Offences Wing, recognized the initiative as a much-needed gesture of respect and care, while Mr. Pradeep Kannalu, Assistant CP (Wireless Communications), emphasized the benefits of such camps in high-pressure departments.

Leaders including Mr. Subhash Burse, ACP Zone 1, Prashant Kadam, ACP Zone 5, and Mr. Amarsingh Jadhav, DCP Crime, actively encouraged participation and highlighted the camp as a morale booster for the entire department.

On-ground involvement and praise were also expressed by Mr. Shekhar Bagde, ACP Crime Detection 1, Vinay Ghorpade, ACP Crime Detection 2, and Mr. Sunil Tarmale, Assistant PI, Anti-Extortion Cell, who interacted with attendees and reinforced the value of such community-led initiatives.

The Jijau Foundation, known for its consistent contributions across Thane, Palghar, and the Konkan regionranging from ambulance services to surgeries and free treatmentsorganized this camp to show appreciation for the sacrifices of the police force and to promote a culture of health and prevention.

Participants were humbly urged by the organizers to undergo check-ups and begin necessary treatments without delaybecause those who protect us, deserve to be protected too.

