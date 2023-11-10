Jim Corbett witnessed Cell Based Medicine in the Making

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 10: It is a given that stem cell therapy is the future of medicine just as the sun will rise tomorrow. It is very close to coming of age. Jim Corbett national park witnessed unfolding of this miraculous medicine in the making during 3 day international conference starting October 27. The green shoots in the lap of nature became the metaphor for stem cell therapy's capability to turn a worn out organ as new.

The annual International Regenerative Medicine, Anti ageing & Stem cell Conference and workshops under the aegis of International Association Of StemCell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM) reflected the streak of steady advancement in cell based medicine. IASRM President Prabhu Chandra Mishra, an ace stem cell & regenerative medicine scientist and medtech entrepreneur, said, 'three day Scientific and academic event were focused on Anti-Ageing, Regenerative Medicine, Cosmetic Gynaecology & Functional Medicine.

Over 60 speakers (doctors, scientists, academicians, industry leaders and researchers) shared their enlightening experience, knowledge and journey so far in the quest of the future of medicine. Post conference, group of doctors of IASRM conducted hands-on training on laser, radio frequency, hifem, Botox, filler, Platelet Rich Plasma, Fat Grafting etc.

Some of the globally renowned personalities who participated in the event included Padma Shree Awardee Dr Manjula Anagani, Scientific Chairman of IASRM and renowned gynecologist, Dr Lavanya Kiran, Secretary General of IASRM, Dr Manish Mahajan, Dr Jamila Attannaz Dr Rupila Bhatia, Dr Raj Brahmbhatt, Dr Agnieszka Nalewczynska, Dr Sejal Ajmera, Dr Ruby Ruprai, Dr Nikita Trehan, Dr Michael Reed, Dr Hafeez Rehman to name but a few.

IASRM World Congress 2023 is world's leading scientific event in stem cell, cellular therapies and Anti-Ageing medicine. Some of the key problem like Ageing diseases, osteoarthritis, Alzheimers, auto-immune diseases, infertility diseases like premature ovarian failure, thin endometrium, endometriosis, stress urinary incontinence, diabetes, regulations, ethics and many other developments and challenges have been addressed.

International Association of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM), officially celebrates 10 years of conducting Stem cell & Regenerative Medicine conferences & workshop.

IASRM (International Association Of Stemcell & Regenerative Medicine) run Academy's one of the principal goals is the education and training of the next generation of stem cell researchers and the physicians who will practice regenerative medicine. The institute fosters this goal through graduate education, Short-term practical/ hands-on training, fellowship training, Post-doctoral employment, and Congress & collaborative research programs.

IASRM Academy offers an interdisciplinary fellowships & training program in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. The program integrates studies in basic and clinical sciences to create a specialty wise program designed to foster a translational approach to biomedical research in various fields like Orthopedics, Sports injuries, Gynecology & infertility, Urology, Plastic Surgeries, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, ENT, Cardiovascular disorders & wound care management, Haematology & autoimmune conditions etc.

Next year i.e. 9th World Congress of IASRM will be in 14-16 June, in New Delhi, India.



