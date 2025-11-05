JIMS Kalkaji Marks the Graduation of BBA & B.Com (H) Class of 2024 with a Grand Ceremony

New Delhi [India], November 4: Jagannath International Management School (JIMS), Kalkaji, New Delhi, celebrated the Graduation Ceremony of BBA and B.Com (Hons.) Batch 2021–2024 on 31st October 2025 at the Shri Satya Sai Auditorium, Lodhi Road.

The grand occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. Shyama Rath, Member Secretary, AICTE, and Shri Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh, IPS, Director General of Prisons, Delhi, as Chief Guests. Both dignitaries inspired the graduating students with their insightful words on leadership, ethics, integrity, and service to society, encouraging them to become responsible professionals and compassionate citizens.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Amit Gupta, Chairman, JIMS Group, the institute continues its mission of shaping global business leaders who combine innovation and professionalism with strong ethical foundations.

Established in 1997, JIMS Kalkaji is the flagship institute of the JIMS Group, renowned for its excellence in management education. The institute offers AICTE-approved PGDM and PGDM (International Business) programs, both of which are NBA-accredited, SAQS-accredited, and recognized as MBA equivalents by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). JIMS Kalkaji is also a member of AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and is currently in the process of achieving AACSB Accreditation, one of the world's most prestigious benchmarks of business education quality.

With its strong academic rigor, industry-linked curriculum, and focus on experiential learning, JIMS Kalkaji has consistently been ranked among the Top 15 Private B-Schools in India. The institute's collaboration with Grant Thornton Bharat further enhances the integration of classroom learning with real-world corporate exposure, preparing students to excel in dynamic global business environments.

The Graduation Ceremony was a moment of immense pride for students, faculty, and parents alike, as the graduates received their degrees—signifying the culmination of their academic journey and the beginning of promising professional careers.

Congratulations to the Batch of 2021–2024!

Your dedication, perseverance, and accomplishments are a testament to the JIMS spirit of excellence, ethics, and enterprise. The entire JIMS family celebrates your success and wishes you a future filled with growth and purpose.

