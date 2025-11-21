JIMS Rohini to Bring Top HR Leaders Together for HR NexGen Summit 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: JIMS Rohini in collaboration with PHD House is set to host the HR NexGen Summit 2025, a flagship HR leadership forum designed to bring together distinguished HR practitioners, industry experts and thought leaders to discuss the shifts shaping the future of work. The summit, themed "People, Purpose & Performance," will focus on how organisations can navigate the evolving workforce expectations, and the increasing need for agility in a rapidly changing environment.

The event will commence with Lamp Lighting, Saraswati Vandana and Floral Tribute, followed by the Welcome Address by Dr. Pooja Jain, Director, JIMS Rohini. Senior leaders from across industries will share insights on organisational resilience, talent transformation and the role of purpose-driven leadership.

Feature keynote addresses by Mr. Yogesh Munjal, Chairman & Joint Managing Director, who is the Chief Guest of the Seminar, followed by Mr. Anil Ghoshal, Director HR, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Munjal Showa Ltd, Mr. Dharm Rakshit, Head HR, Hero Motocorp, Mr. Satya Jha, Partner & Chief Business Officer, Grant Thornton Bharat

Moderated by Ms. Gunjan Sharma (Assistant Editor, PTI), the first panel discussion will examine how companies are transitioning from traditional role-based structures to skill-based ecosystems. Discussions will highlight reskilling, internal mobility and building a workforce equipped for continuous transformation. The session will be addressed by Mr. Atish Bhattacharya, Head HR, Somany Ceramics Ltd; Mr. Rajesh Popli, Assistant Director, Human Resources, EY; Mr. Harsh Raj Jain, Talent Acquisition Head APAC, America & India Campus Head, Ebix and Dr. Amit Pareenja, Head-L& OD, Somany Impresa Group.

The second panel discussion will be led by Mr. Gyaneshwar Dayal (Editor, Sunday Pioneer). This session will explore the evolving expectations of today's workforce flexibility, inclusivity, empathy and purpose-driven engagement. Speakers will address how organisations can redesign employee experience for long-term retention and employee productivity. The session will be facilitated by Mr. Rahul Sachdeva, Senior Manager-Corporate HR, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. A major highlight of the Summit will be the presence of three distinguished JIMS Rohini alumni, Ms. Sudhi Chaudhry, Solution Design Head- HRO, Wipro; Mr. Amit Mathur, Assistant Vice President & Head- HR Infinity Labs India and Mr. Amit Sharma, Head, People & Culture, Greystar India who will be gracing the event.

The summit will conclude with Concluding Insights from Mr. Sahil Nayar, TEDx Speaker, HR Leader & Influencer, who will share perspectives on building agile, high-impact teams in modern, hybrid work environments.

Speaking at the upcoming summit, Dr. Pratima Daipuria, Dean, PGDM Program at JIMS Rohini, said "The HR NexGen Summit 2025 provides an important platform for dialogue between academia and industry. As workplaces continue to transform, it is essential to convene leaders who can guide organisations and young professionals toward a future defined by purpose, adaptability and performance."

Alongside the expert sessions, the event will also feature a special skit performance by JIMS students, reflecting their perspectives on leadership and people management challenges in the digital age.

For further details, please visit the official website https://www.jimsrohini.org/

