Jindal Foundation Honoured with CSR TIMES Gold Award for Championing Grassroots Sports Development

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 18: The Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel, has been awarded the prestigious CSR TIMES Award in the Gold Category for Sports Promotion. H.E. Ms Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to India, presented the award to Mr Prashant Hota, President & Group Head (CSR) of Jindal Steel, at the 12th CSR Summit in New Delhi. H.E. Mr Nguyen Thanh Hai, Hon'ble Ambassador - Embassy of the Republic of Vietnam to India; Dr Rashmi Singh, IAS, Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development; Maj Gen (Dr) Ramesh K Raina (RTD.), Director, Rashtriya Raksha University and Patron, Kakini Building Humanity; Prof. Bejon Mishra, Publisher and Editor, The Aware Consumer; and Air Marshal Shri V.P.S. Rana, PVCM, VSM (RTD.), Jury Member, CSR Times Awards 2025, were present in the programme.

The award acknowledges the Foundation's groundbreaking work in nurturing rural sporting talent and transforming the sports ecosystem through structured interventions in wushu, archery, football, cricket, kabaddi, hockey, kho-kho, and other disciplines.

The gala ceremony, attended by top industrial leaders and CSR champions from across the country, acknowledged the Jindal Foundation's strategic and sustained impact on sports developmentparticularly in remote and underserved regions of India.

Jindal Foundation's approach to sports promotion goes beyond infrastructureit focuses on holistic development, scouting grassroots talent, and providing professional training, nutrition, and mentorship. Over the past decade, the Foundation has developed sports academies and partnered with local communities to provide access to quality coaching in wushu, archery, cricket, kabaddi, kho-kho, hockey, football, and others.

Ms Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, Jindal Foundation, thanked the jury for the award and said, "We believe that every youth, regardless of geography, deserves a chance to shine. Sports is not just a platform for physical excellenceit is a powerful medium for empowerment, discipline, and community transformation. We dedicate this award to the relentless spirit of rural India's youth who dream beyond boundaries."

Receiving the award, Mr Prashant Hota, President and Group Head, Jindal Steel, said, "Jindal Foundation, pursuing the vision of its iconic role model Sri Naveen Jindal Ji and under the inspiring leadership of Ms Shallu Jindal, is making India future-ready to win the highest number of medals in the Olympics."

Inspired by the vision of avid sports person Shri Naveen Jindal, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Chairman, Jindal Steel, the Foundation's sports initiatives have already reached over 40,000 youth across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and other regions. Alumni from its sports programmes are representing their states and the country in national and international tournaments, breaking stereotypes, and bringing hope to entire communities. Jindal Steel has supported the development of more than twenty playgrounds, three sporting complexes, and fifteen rural gyms. The Foundation also runs a sports hostel for tribal children at Barbil, Odisha. Several players from this hostel have won medals in national and international wushu tournaments.

The Jindal Foundation is the social development arm of Jindal Steel & Power, committed to sustainable and inclusive development across sectors like education, health, skill development, and sports. Through its holistic development approach, the Foundation touches millions of lives across India every year.

