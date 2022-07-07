Jindal Global Business School surpasses IIMs in Research with 116 Scopus-Indexed Publications

During the first half of 2022 (January to June 2022), Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) of O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU) achieved a remarkable milestone by producing an impressive 116 SCOPUS indexed research publications thereby surpassing the research output of all, but one, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in India.

Used by the ranking and accreditation institutions, SCOPUS is the largest database of peer-reviewed literature in the world, managed by the prestigious Elsevier Publishing House.

It is important to put these numbers into perspective. During the same time-period, IIM Ahmedabad published 107, IIM Bangalore 82, IIM Calcutta 42, IIM Lucknow 118, and IIM Indore 89 Scopus indexed research papers, thus, making JGBS on par with these internationally reputed business schools.

JGBS was also way ahead of many older private management institutes in India. Compared to the 116 SCOPUS indexed publications from JGBS, Indian School of Business (ISB) published 52, Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon 93, Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad 54, International Management Institute (IMI) Delhi 30 and S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai 22 SCOPUS-indexed publications.

From a quality point of view, more than 40 per cent of the research in SCOPUS was published in the Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC) - A level and above journals, 67 per cent in ABDC-ranked journals, and more than 50 per cent in Association of Business Schools (ABS)-ranked journals. Additionally, the research papers encompass collaborations with 38 of the top 500 global universities as per the QS 2023 Ranking.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O. P. Jindal Global University, extending his compliments to all JGBS faculty members who contributed to this significant accomplishment, stated, "It is a matter of great pride that Jindal Global Business School, within a short span of 6 months, has produced 116 SCOPUS indexed publications. I have no doubt that the intellectual contributions of the JGBS faculty members positively impact not only the world of business research but also engage meaningfully with the current social and environmental challenges. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the Dean and all the faculty members of JGBS for their commitment to the vision of JGU of being a multidisciplinary, research-driven university".

The stellar number of 116 publications in the first half of 2022 comes at a time when academicians in JGBS, and other educational institutions, have been balancing teaching and research commitments since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The persistent efforts of each faculty member of JGBS are a testament to their commitment and dedication towards cutting-edge research and scholarship, making it one of the leading business schools in India.

Professor (Dr) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean of JGBS, stated, "Jindal Global Business School has continuously grown its research output over the past few years, thereby maintaining its status as India's preeminent research-driven business school. This achievement exemplifies the intellectual prowess of the world-class JGBS faculty members and advances our mission of creating impactful intellectual contributions. As part of an institution of eminence (IoE) and a world-ranked university, JGBS is dedicated to advancing management knowledge through cutting-edge management research. "

Professor (Dr) Indranath Gupta, Dean of Research at JGU, congratulated the JGBS faculty community and said that "It has been a true confluence of extraordinary, inspirational leadership and motivated scholars and researchers coming together."

This achievement is the result of consciously evolved policies and practices at JGBS that have systematically prioritised faculty research by creating an enabling environment for topical and quality research. JGBS has also set up a dedicated Office of Research under the leadership of Prof. Anirban Ganguly, Vice Dean (Research), and supported by Prof. Chitresh Kumar, Prof. Asim Talukdar, Prof. Anjuman Antil, and Prof. Dyotona Dasgupta, which organises several faculty research seminars and faculty research colloquia for discussing the working papers of faculty members, and providing support for doing quality research.

Professor Anirban Ganguly, Vice Dean (Research), JGBS, explained the school's efforts during the period. " Times have been tough over the last couple of years, including transitioning to a hybrid mode last semester. However, JGBS faculty members managed to publish over a century of papers in this period, which speak volume regarding their dedication and research acumen. This further goes on to exhibit the research-centric nature of JGBS, and the immense talent our faculties possess. I congratulate JGBS and my wonderful bunch of faculty colleagues for this amazing achievement."

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU observed, "The accomplishment of 116 publications in top-notch SCOPUS-indexed journals by the faculty members of JGBS sets a research benchmark for JGU. This is yet another excellent instance of JGBS inculcating the university's core value of focusing on outcomes and impact as well as academic freedom. I congratulate the faculty of JGBS and have high hopes that it will become one of the world's top research-driven business school."

