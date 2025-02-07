Jindal Nuclear Announces 18GWe Nuclear Power Capacity By 2047

Jindal Nuclear

New Delhi [India], February 7: Jindal Nuclear Power Private Limited (Jindal Nuclear) part of the Naveen Jindal Group, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, one of India's leading green energy companies, has announced an ambitious plan to contribute 18GWe to India's nuclear power capacity. This strategic initiative aligns with the Government of India's Union Budget 2025 announcement, which targets 100GWe of Nuclear Power capacity by 2047, supporting sustainable economic growth led by low emission industrialization while significantly reducing the nation's CO2 footprint.

Under this plan, Jindal Nuclear will build, own and operate state-of-the-art nuclear power plants, leveraging advanced technologies to ensure world-class safety, operating efficiency, and environmental sustainability. Jindal Nuclear is the first in the Private Sector to express interest in investing in nuclear power to accelerate India's transition to a low-carbon economy, providing reliable, round-the-clock CO2 free energy.

"The Indian Government's vision to setup 100GWe nuclear energy by 2047 is exciting and visionary. At Jindal Nuclear, we are very bullish on nuclear energy and believe the private sector must play its role to realize this vision of 100GWe by 2047. Our 18GW nuclear development plan reflects our commitment to supporting India's CO2 free energy vision," said Mr. SK Sharma (Sr Advisor at Jindal Nuclear and former Chairman of NPCIL).

The 18GW nuclear energy programme will be developed over the next two decades, incorporating a diverse mix of advanced technologies, including Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and Gen-IV Reactors, as they reach deployment readiness. Jindal Nuclear aims to collaborate with global technology leaders, fostering innovation while maintaining world-class safety standards and operational excellence.

This landmark initiative is expected to create thousands of jobs across construction, operations, and ancillary sectors, driving significant contributions to India's economic growth. In addition to its energy ambitions, Jindal Nuclear is committed to community development around its project sites, with planned investments in education, healthcare, and local infrastructure, ensuring inclusive growth and socio-economic progress in the regions the company operates in.

The announcement by Jindal Nuclear underscores its unwavering commitment to Low CO2 industrialization led by CO2 free energy and its pivotal role in securing India's energy future for generations to come.

About Jindal Nuclear

Jindal Nuclear, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jindal Renewable Private Limited and part of the Naveen Jindal group, is dedicated to advancing India's CO2 free energy future through strategic investments in the nuclear power sector, contributing to the nation's sustainable and inclusive socio-economic growth.

For media inquiries: Please contact:

Kuldeep Singh Bais - Kuldeep.singh@jindalsteel.com - 9899692981

