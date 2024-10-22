Jindal Panther Cement Commissions 1.5 MTPA Grinding Unit in Angul, Committed to Low CO2 Cement

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], October 22: Jindal Panther Cement (JPC), part of the Jindal Group, announces the commissioning of its first cement grinding unit (GU) with a capacity of 1.5 MTPA at Angul, Odisha. This cutting-edge facility, which will utilise approximately 1 MTPA of blast furnace slag from the nearby JSPL's Angul integrated steel plant, is designed to operate at the industry's lowest clinker factor, marking a significant step in the Group's decarbonisation strategy. JPC aims to become a leader in low-carbon cement production through this move.

Low-Carbon Cement for a Sustainable Future

The Angul Grinding Unit is crucial to JPC's mission to provide low-carbon, high-quality Portland Slag and Composite Cement to key markets across Central and Eastern India. By repurposing waste from JSPL's operations, the cement division is making substantial progress in reducing emissions while promoting sustainable industrial practices. This development aligns with JSPL's broader decarbonization objectives, propelling the Group towards a greener, sustainable future.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, JPC plans to scale up its production capacity at both Angul and Raigarh to 7 MTPA, backed by an investment of Rs 2160 crore. This expansion will strengthen its presence in the cement industry, providing sustainable construction materials to support growing infrastructure needs in the region.

Looking to be Eastern India's first one-stop shop for homebuilders, JPC's Cement and JSPL's Rebar will be marketed jointly via a common distribution system under the renowned 'Jindal Panther' brand umbrella. This integrated approach offers a one-stop solution for individual housebuilders (IHBs), simplifying procurement and adding value through the combined supply of steel and cement. Customers will benefit from quality, convenience, and competitive pricing through this streamlined process.

Commenting on this achievement, JPC's CEO, Rohit Vohra said, "The commissioning of our Angul Grinding Unit marks a significant step in our journey towards a sustainable future. Our low-carbon cement and innovative distribution model position us uniquely to support Eastern India's infrastructure growth while contributing to a greener planet."

Jindal Panther Cement (JPC), a division of the Jindal Group, focuses on producing high-quality, low-carbon cement. With strategically located grinding units in Angul and Raigarh, the company offers eco-friendly Portland slag and composite cement to meet India's construction needs. Jindal Panther Cement is committed to sustainability, innovation, and contributing to the nation's infrastructure development.

