Jindal Public School celebrates Annual Day with theme 'Maa - The Divine Strength'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: Jindal Public School, Dashrath, Dwarka-Palam Road, organised its Annual Day celebration on Sunday with ceremonial grandeur and cultural reverence. The programme was held on the school campus and was centred on the theme "Maa - The Divine Strength," highlighting the nurturing, guiding and empowering role of a mother in shaping values, character and emotional strength.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal attended the event as the Chief Guest. The programme was also graced by Members of Parliament Ravi Kishan and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Member of the Legislative Assembly Pradyuman Rajput, and Savitri Jindal, Chairperson, Jindal Group. The presence of the distinguished guests added significance to the occasion and underscored the importance of education in nation-building.

The dignitaries, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the role of schools in fostering holistic development by combining academic excellence with moral and cultural education. They appreciated the efforts of Jindal Public School in providing students with opportunities to develop confidence, creativity and social responsibility through co-curricular and cultural platforms.

The institution functions under the leadership of Chairman Pratik Jindal, whose vision focuses on nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped with intellectual competence, ethical grounding and cultural awareness. The school continues to prioritise value-based education alongside scholastic achievement.

The Annual Day celebration commenced with an auspicious Ganesh Vandana, invoking blessings for wisdom and prosperity. This was followed by a devotional presentation on Nav Devi, depicting the nine forms of the divine feminine and symbolising strength, compassion and resilience. The presentation aligned closely with the central theme of the programme.

A thematic enactment portraying the childhood journey of two narrators and their emotional bond with their mother formed a key highlight of the programme. The performance sensitively illustrated the role of a mother as a guiding force in a child's moral and emotional development and was well received by the audience.

The cultural segment featured a series of dance performances by students from various classes. Performances such as "Udi Khwabon Se Judi" and "Kudi Khand Lagdi" drew appreciation for their disciplined choreography, synchronisation and expressive presentation. The students demonstrated confidence and stage presence, reflecting extensive preparation and guidance from the teaching faculty.

The programme concluded with a grand finale marked by energetic performances and enthusiastic participation, drawing sustained applause from the audience. The finale served as a fitting conclusion to the celebration and showcased the collective talent of the students.

The dignitaries commended the students for their performances and appreciated the dedication of the teachers and school management in organising the event. They noted that such cultural programmes play an important role in nurturing creativity, communication skills and cultural sensitivity among students.

The Annual Day celebration also acknowledged the efforts of the teaching and administrative staff, whose coordination and commitment ensured the smooth conduct of the programme. Parents were also recognised for their continued support in the overall development of students.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Chief Guest, distinguished guests, parents, teachers and students for their presence and cooperation. The organisers described the celebration as a meaningful reflection of the school's commitment to value-oriented and holistic education.

The Annual Day programme at Jindal Public School reaffirmed the institution's focus on nurturing responsible, confident and culturally aware students through thoughtfully curated academic and cultural initiatives.

