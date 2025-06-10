Jindal Sports Hostel Athletes secure Double Gold for India at Moscow Wushu Star International Championship 2025

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi/Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 10: In a momentous achievement for Indian sports, two Wushu athletes from the Jindal Sports Hostel, Barbil, Prem Munda and Rajkumar Munda, have won gold medals at the prestigious Moscow Wushu Star International Championship 2025, held from June 1 to 7 in Russia.

Competing in the Senior Men's 48 kg and 52 kg categories, Prem and Rajkumar displayed exceptional skill and determination, overcoming top contenders from host nation Russia. Their victory marks a significant milestone for Indian Wushu on the global stage.

The Jindal Sports Hostel, Barbil is established and operated by the Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), under the guidance of its Hon'ble Chairperson, Smt. Shallu Jindal.

Congratulating Prem and Rajkumar, Shri Naveen Jindal, Hon'ble 3rd time Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Kurukshetra and Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power, said, "It is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Prem and Rajkumar's success is not only a victory for Indian sports but a celebration of the power of equal opportunity and perseverance. I salute their grit and congratulate the entire Jindal Foundation team for nurturing rural sporting talents."

Smt. Shallu Jindal, Hon'ble Chairperson, Jindal Foundation, added, "Their journey from remote villages to the global stage is truly inspirational. At Jindal Foundation, we believe in empowering dreams through holistic support. These gold medals are a tribute to their spirit and hard work. I congratulate Prem and Rajkumar for their immense success and being inspiration to others."

Their journey began in 2012, when the Jindal Foundation launched a CSR initiative in Deojhar, Keonjhar district. Since then, through the Jindal Sports Hostel, Barbil, which is operational since 2023, and under trained coach, they have received structured training, education, and nutrition. They were selected after their outstanding performances at the national camp in Dehradun.

Along with Prem and Rajkumar, the Jindal Foundation has also groomed talents like Sweta Rani, Babulu, and Manju Munda, who have bagged silver and gold medals at international Wushu tournaments in cities like Brazil, Brunei, and Moscow. The Foundation supports over 30,000 rural and tribal athletes across India in a wide range of sports including martial arts, women's and men's hockey, women's football, kabaddi, kho-kho, archery, and cricket.

