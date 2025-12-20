Jindal Steel Athletes Gurjoat Singh Khangura and Raiza Dhillon Win National Titles, Sweeping Podiums at the 68th National Shotgun Championship

Jindal Steel Ltd

New Delhi [India], December 20: Jindal Steel is proud to announce the historic success of its supported athletes at the 68th National Shooting Shotgun Championship (NSSC), held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi. In a series of high-stakes performances, the Jindal Steel-backed contingent secured multiple gold and silver medals, reinforcing the company's commitment to nurturing elite sporting talent in India.

In a thrilling display of precision and composure, Gurjoat Singh Khangura clinched the 2025 National Champion title in the Men's Skeet event. Finishing the tournament at Rank 1, Khangura delivered a commanding performance in the finals, triumphing over a formidable field that included seasoned Olympians.

Rising star Raiza Dhillon emerged as the standout performer in the women's category, delivering a masterclass in skeet shooting. Dhillon clinched Gold in both the Women's and Junior Women's Skeet events, showcasing exceptional skill. Her double-podium finish underscores her position as one of the most promising young talents in Indian shooting.

Reflecting the discipline of a veteran champion, Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan secured two Silver Medals at the championships. His consistent performance at the highest level continues to inspire the next generation of shooters, and Jindal Steel is proud to continue its long-standing support of his journey.

