New Delhi [India], August 14: In the wake of Operation Sindoor's resounding success, which dismantled terror infrastructure across the border, employees of Jindal Steel have come together in a heartfelt act of patriotism. By contributing one day's salary each, they have collectively raised ₹2 crore for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund to support the welfare of soldiers and their families impacted in the line of duty.

The cheque, representing this united employee contribution, was formally handed over by Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal to Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today.

"Our soldiers are the true sentinels of our nation. Their courage, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to protecting India inspire us all. This contribution from the Jindal Steel family is a humble gesture to honour their service and to stand firmly with them and their loved ones," said Shri Naveen Jindal.

This initiative continues Jindal Steel's legacy of standing with the nation in moments of need. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the company contributed ₹25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, supplied free oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, distributed meals and PPE kits, upgraded medical facilities, and supported women's self-help groups in producing over 100,000 protective masks. In 2013, after the Uttarakhand (Kedarnath) tragedy, the company swiftly provided relief and essential supplies to disaster-hit regions.

Through this united gesture, the Jindal Steel family reaffirms its deep respect and gratitude towards India's Armed Forces, underscoring a shared commitment to support those who safeguard the sovereignty and security of the nation.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India, Africa, and Australia. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

