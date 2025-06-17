Jindal Steel & Power Honoured with Dual Greentech Awards for Excellence in Agriculture Promotion and Welfare of Elder Persons

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], June 17: The Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been awarded Greentech Awards 2025 in two categories during a ceremony held in New Delhi on 14th June 2025. The Company received top honours as winner in the categories of "Agriculture Promotion" and "Welfare of Elder Persons," underscoring its significant contributions to community empowerment through sustainable agriculture and to compassionate care, and support for senior citizens. This dual recognition, in a pan-India evaluation of performance, highlights the JSP's holistic approach to creating positive societal impact across diverse sectors through its social arm Jindal Foundation.

Congratulating the team, Chairperson of Jindal Foundation Shallu Jindal said, "We are deeply humbled to receive these two Greentech Awards. This recognition reinforces our commitment to inclusive development. Whether it is enabling farmers with sustainable techniques or creating dignified spaces for the elderly, our work is driven by a deep sense of responsibility and care. I dedicate this award to our dedicated teams and the resilient communities we serve." She thanked the jury for the dual recognitions.

The Award for Excellence in Agriculture Promotion acknowledges the JSP's innovative and impactful initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable agricultural practices in rural and tribal areas. Under its agriculture promotion programme, the Jindal Foundation has trained over 25,000 farmers in organic cultivation, water-efficient irrigation techniques, use of modern farm equipment and soil health management. These initiatives have led to increased crop productivity and income security while promoting environmental stewardship. Recently, Chairperson of Jindal Foundation Shallu Jindal launched the Mobile Soil Testing Laboratory for Angul Farmers with the objective of giving a leap forward to the natural farming project introduced by the Foundation, as envisioned by Shri Naveen Jinda, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power. Watershed development project and WADI (Orchad) development programme by the Jindal Foundation are acknowledged as its flagship programme, winning laurels in various national platforms.

JSP's initiatives to improve the quality of life for senior citizens are recognised by the Award in the category of 'Welfare of Elder Persons'. Elderly care programs by the Company through Jindal Foundation including mobile health clinics, day-care centres, home visits, and mental wellness support have touched the lives of thousands of senior citizens, especially in underserved rural areas. These initiatives have helped foster emotional well-being, improve health outcomes, and reduce social isolation among the elderly. Jindal Foundation is collaborating with NGOs for nourishing destitute senior citizens and is coming up with Jindal Apnaghar, a home for healthy ageing .

These two Greentech Awards reinforce the JSP and Jindal Foundation's position as a visionary force in India's social development landscape, blending innovation with inclusion to build resilient communities.

