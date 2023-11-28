Jindal Steel & Power wins Prestigious Greentech CSR India Award 2023

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 28: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), a frontrunner in the steel industry, proudly announces its latest achievement - the Greentech CSR India Award 2023. Recognizing JSP's exemplary efforts in the field of rehabilitation and empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), this esteemed award was presented by the Greentech Foundation.

JSP, operating through its CSR arm, the JSP Foundation, has been operating Jindal Asha (formerly known as Asha the Hope) in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand since 2009. These centers have significantly improved the lives of individuals with disabilities by providing state-of-the-art rehabilitation services, including early intervention, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, special education, speech therapy, audiometry, music and recreational therapy, counseling and guidance services, and skill development training. These initiatives empower PWDs to lead independent lives.

Expressing her elation, Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of the JSP Foundation, stated, "We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. Our belief in the transformative power of inclusive practices has been validated, and this recognition reaffirms our ongoing commitment to building a society where equal opportunities are extended to everyone, regardless of their abilities. We remain steadfast in pushing boundaries and generating lasting positive impact."

The impact of JSP's initiatives is evident in the 5500+ differently-abled children who have received support for cognitive, social, and psychological development, alongside opportunities for skill development and special education. Furthermore, the center-based facilities extend various rehabilitation services in daycare mode to nearly 250 children with disabilities annually, with the added provision of free transportation from their homes to the centers. Annually, the JSP Foundation also provides healthcare, device support, and nutritional assistance to over 1,000 children with special needs.

This accolade follows JSP's recognition by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs as the winner of the National CSR Award in two categories, including a commendation for its contribution to National Priority Areas (Support to Differently Abled) last year.

JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India.

For further information, please contact Corporate Communication: Kuldeep Singh, +91 9899692981; kuldeep.singh@jindalsteel.com

Sudeep Purkayastha, +91 9899441119 Sudeep.Purkayastha@jindalsteel.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor