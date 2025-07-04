Jindal Steel Receives Letter of Intent as Successful Bidder for Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block in Odisha

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi/ Angul (Odisha) [India], July 4: Jindal Steel today announced a significant milestone in its strategic growth journey. The Government of Odisha has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Company for the grant of a 50-year Mining Lease for the Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block, located in Keonjhar District. Spread across 104.84 hectares, this vital mineral resource significantly enhances Jindal Steel's raw material security and underscores its commitment to integrated and sustainable steel production in India's mineral-rich eastern corridor. The Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block comes with an Environmental Clearance capacity of 3 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) and a mineral deposit of 126.05 Million Tonnes, further solidifying the strategic value of the acquisition. This LoI follows Jindal Steel's successful participation in the e-auction held on June 6, 2025, where the company emerged as the Preferred Bidder, in line with the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015. The issuance of the LoI is a significant step toward securing long-term iron ore and manganese supplies, critical to Jindal Steel's integrated operations.

Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director, Angul, stated, "This mining lease is a critical enabler for our long-term vision of self-reliant steel production. With the Roida-I block, we are significantly bolstering our iron ore and manganese supply base, which will ensure operational stability, cost efficiency, and support our growth plans. It is also a testament to Jindal Steel's commitment to Odisha's economic and industrial development through responsible and sustainable mining."

This development further strengthens Jindal Steel's backwards integration model and reaffirms its dedication to sustainable mining, economic value creation, and community advancement in the region.

Jindal Steel is an industrial powerhouse with a strong presence in the steel, mining, and infrastructure sectors. With a strategic investment of $12 billion worldwide, Jindal Steel is consistently enhancing its capacity utilisation and operational efficiencies, seizing opportunities to contribute to a self-reliant India.

