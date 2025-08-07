Jio files over four patents a day in FY25, doubles its patents tally in a single year as Reliance's deep tech efforts take wings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Jio filed 1,654 patents in FY 2024-25, nearly doubling its total tally of patents to over 3,341 to date.

During the year, Jio Platforms and its subsidiaries were granted 154 patents. As of March 31, 2025, Jio held 485 patents, establishing itself as one of India's largest patent holders, particularly in 5G and 6G technologies.

Led by innovation, Reliance Industries is fast turning into a deep-tech company.

Company's Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, said in AGM of 2024, "...Reliance has now become a net producer of technology. Breakthrough technologies and innovation have always been the greatest wealth creators for nations, as well as for corporates. Reliance internalised this Vikas Mantra at every stage of our growth. In recent years, this mantra is transforming Reliance into a Deep-Tech company with Advance Manufacturing capabilities."

Reliance has a comprehensive IP governance framework to strengthen and manage its patent portfolio, ensuring alignment with the Company's strategic business objectives.

Reliance spent over Rs 4,185 crore in FY25 towards R&D.

This was 14.9% higher than Rs 3,643 crore in FY24. In just three years, RIL's annual R&D spend has increased by over Rs 1,500 crore (from Rs 2,608 crore in FY22). The company's R&D efforts are directed at the following areas:

Circular Economy, the key initiatives are waste plastic to pyrolysis and plastic/tire recycling; in Bio Innovations, the key initiatives are algae-based bio manufacturing (eg food alternatives) and synthetic biology (e.g., spider silk protein, vegan iron-rich protein)

In the focus area of Affordable and Clean Energy, the key initiatives include biomass gasification and Bio-Coal Bed Methane and high methane yield consortia for CBG.

In Climate Change, the key initiatives include Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)- based bio-compostable bags and microbial process for conversion of nitrate to nitrogen

In Digital Services, key initiatives are Homegrown 5G stack, multi-user Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), JioBrain and Al-based offerings

In 2025, RIL O2C continued to advance its Intellectual Property (IP) initiatives, filing 48 new patent applications and securing approval for 28 patents. As of March 31, 2025, a total of 1,156 patents were granted to RIL.

