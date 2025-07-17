Jio Financial Services Q1 FY26 Results: Revenue Soars 47%, Net Profit Rises to ₹325 Crore Under Mukesh Ambani's Leadership

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Thursday reported a 4% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹325 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025.The company had earned a net profit of ₹313 crore in the same quarter a year ago.The company's total income rose to ₹619 crore as against ₹418 crore in the June quarter of the previous year, JFSL said in a regulatory filing. During the period, interest income doubled to ₹363 crore as against ₹162 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations surged 46.58 per cent.

Total expenses increased significantly to ₹261 crore from ₹79 crore in the same quarter of last year.The quarterly results were announced post the markets hours on Thursday. The company shares closed 1.5 per cent lower at ₹318.1 after Thursday's market session. Jio Financial Services share price opened at ₹320 per share on the BSE today. The stock expected to be in focus on Friday after the announcement of Q1 earnings.

JFSL bought State Bank of India’s 14.96% stake in Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) for approximately ₹105 crore in Q1FY26. This acquisition made JPBL a fully owned subsidiary of JFSL. As of June 30, 2025, the payments bank served 2.58 million customers and held deposits worth ₹358 crore, the company informed.Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited received approval to start operations in May 2025 and launched its initial New Fund Offer (NFO) for three cash and debt funds on June 30, 2025. The three funds collectively attracted investments totalling more than ₹17,800 crore during the three-day NFO period, JFSL stated in its financial results.