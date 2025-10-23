Jio Financial Services releases new AI-generated brand marketing film celebrating human connections this Diwali

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), which caters to the core financial needs of Indians through its simple, seamless and smart financial services offered through the JioFinance app, launched an innovative brand marketing campaign this Diwali, centered around the profound and resonant symbol of the 'Diya'.

The film, which honours the intimate bonds of family and community that make this festival meaningful, is entirely crafted using Generative AI, underscoring the company's commitment to leveraging intelligent, tech-driven solutions designed to turn aspiration into action, and promise into progress.

The campaign, titled "Har Ghar #KhushiyonKaDiya", positions the Diya, the icon of the JioFinance app, as a symbol of warmth and new beginnings. It is a ray of hope that cuts through barriers of geography, generations and socio-economic circumstance, akin to the financial services offered through JioFinance, which are designed for all Indians.

The film, produced by Mumbai-based creative agency EiPi Media, visually connects the gentle glow of the festive lampthe first spark at dusk, laughter in the corridorswith the feeling financial services should evoke: simple, reassuring, and built for the customer's life.

Surbhe S Sharma, CEO, Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited says, "For us at JioFinance, the Diya is more than just an app icon or a cultural motif; it is our promise to customers. It reflects what we stand for: quiet confidence and the clarity that better financial choices can illuminate our path to progress. By leveraging GenAI to bring this heartwarming story to life, we are demonstrating our commitment to leveraging technology as a force for good in our journey to democratise and simplify financial services."

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) is a Core Investment Company (CIC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. As a new-age institution, JFSL operates a full-stack financial services ecosystem through customer-facing subsidiaries, including Jio Credit Limited, Jio Insurance Broking Limited, Jio Payment Solutions Limited, Jio Leasing Services Limited, Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited, and Jio Payments Bank Limited.

