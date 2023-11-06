Jio Institute hosts "Convergence-2023" in Singapore, fostering global knowledge exchange and collaboration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Jio Institute proudly organised "Convergence-2023" at the Four Points by Sheraton in Singapore. This event marked a significant global initiative by Jio Institute, aimed at providing a crucial platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration between industry leaders and academia in the Southeast Asian market.

According to a press release by Jio, "Convergence-2023" brought together leading sectors, including artificial intelligence and data science, digital media and marketing communications, sports management, and new-age tech start-ups.

The conference featured eminent keynote speakers who delivered valuable insights from their respective domains. Keynote speakers included Dr. Yonggang Wen, President's Chair in Computer Science and Engineering at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; Bjoern Kroog, Head of Product Management for Advanced Analytical Products at GfK (a Nielsen IQ company); Unmish Parthasarathi, Founder & Executive Director of Picture Board Partners; and Dr Dipak Jain, Vice-Chancellor of Jio Institute.

The event also welcomed distinguished guests, including Honourable Neil Parekh, Nominated Member of Parliament, Singapore, and Honourable Ameya Abhyankar, Counsellor, High Commission of India in Singapore.

A diverse audience encompassing industry association leaders, professional organisations, start-ups, Indian Consulate representatives, Government of Singapore delegates, academicians, researchers, Jio Institute students, and the institute's core leadership joined the conference.

Participating organisations included prestigious institutions like Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore, National University of Singapore, Singapore Management University, Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), AIA, TiE Singapore, Philips APAC, Insights APAC, Materials Research Society of Singapore, Singapore Fintech Association, Active.ai, Virtualness, Marketing Analytics Solutions, and SAP Basis, among others.

Dr Palak Sheth, Director of Jio Institute, delivered the opening address, setting the stage for the evening by emphasising the significance of global perspectives in today's interconnected world.

Dr Dipak Jain, Vice-Chancellor of Jio Institute, welcomed the delegates and students, highlighting the importance of events like convergence in facilitating the exchange of ideas to address real-world challenges and bridge domain-centric silos.

Honourable Neil Parekh, Nominated Member of Parliament, Singapore, praised convergence as a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration between industry professionals and the academic community.

The conference featured panel discussions on various major trends, including the globalisation of sports, AI in digital marketing, and the synergy of AI & DS with IoT and blockchain. Panellists presented industry case studies in these fields, offering valuable insights into evolving skill requirements in a continuously changing job market.

The event marked the conclusion of the two-week-long 'Study Abroad module' at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. This module is an integral part of Jio Institute's curriculum, enabling postgraduate students to visit a partner international university for academic and practical training.

Jio Institute students explored various courses at NTU, visited industry establishments, and enhanced their understanding of the global business landscape.

Jio Institute looks forward to organising more events like Convergence, recognising their importance in preparing students for the challenges of the 21st-century workforce.

