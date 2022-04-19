Jio Institute starts admissions to its Post Graduate Programmes

Jio Institute, a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, said on Tuesday it has started inviting applications for its one-year full-time Post Graduate programmes in emerging areas of artificial intelligence, data science and digital media, and marketing communications.

Post Graduate Programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS) aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society.

The PGP in Digital Media and Marketing Communications (DM & MC) will help students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them, Jio Institute said in a statement.

The AI & DS Programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists - well equipped for a variety of roles including AI Researchers, Data Scientists as well as Industrial and Societal Entrepreneurs.

The DM & MC Programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to build a career in areas such as Marketing Communications, Brand Consulting, Digital Marketing, Marketing Analytics, and Consumer Research.

The AI & DS prospects must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science/ IT/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics, while the DM & MC candidates should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline. For both the programmes, one needs to have secured a minimum of 50 per cent or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022.

"We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships. We aspire to be rooted in Indian values with global impact. We look forward to starting the inaugural postgraduate programmes that combine academic excellence with industry relevance," said Dipak Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Jio Institute.

Applying to the Post Graduate Programmes is a three-step process involving the submission of an online application along with requisite documents through the institute's website and payment of an application fee of Rs 2500, appearing for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET).

The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on quantitative aptitude, verbal ability and a section on writing skills, Jio Institute said.

Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE test score. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, and performance in JET and personal interview, it added.

To provide opportunities to deserving candidates who may not have the means to pursue quality higher education, Jio Institute said it will offer scholarships of up to 100 per cent on the tuition fees.

Scholarships will be awarded based on the review of individual needs, as well as the Jio Institute's commitment to access, inclusion, gender parity and diversity. A significant number of scholarships will be available for meritorious candidates, international candidates, specially-abled candidates, etc, the institute said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor