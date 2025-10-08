Jio Introduces JioBharat Phones with safety-first capability at IMC 2025

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Reliance Jio on Wednesday introduced a new Safety-First capability on its JioBharat phones at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, aiming to make digital safety and connectivity more accessible for every Indian household.

The new feature is designed to help families stay connected and protected by offering simple, secure, and always-on communication tools. With this innovation, Jio combines smart connectivity and digital care with its affordable JioBharat platform.

According to the company, the Safety-First solution includes four key features, Location Monitoring, Usage Manager, Phone and Service Health, and Always Available.

The Location Monitoring feature allows families to keep track of their loved ones' whereabouts.

The Usage Manager helps guardians control who can call or message, block unknown numbers, and restrict unwanted content.

The Phone and Service Health feature provides real-time updates on battery and network strength to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

Always available, the phone also offers up to a seven-day battery backup, keeping users connected anytime, anywhere.

Jio said the new safety features have been designed to meet the needs of every household. For children, it enables safe communication without social media distractions.

For elderly parents, it offers easy-to-use phones with health and location updates.

For women, it provides an added layer of safety and connectivity.

At IMC 2025, Jio showcased real-life examples of how these features can bring comfort and security to families, highlighting its mission of "Technology for Every Indian."

Speaking at the event, Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio, said, "At Jio, we believe technology should serve a deeper purpose to connect, protect, and empower every Indian. The JioBharat Safety-First solution is more than just a phone feature it's a life-enabling innovation that offers families peace of mind, trust, and care in an easy and affordable way. With this, Jio continues to redefine how technology can make everyday life safer and simpler for millions".

The new JioBharat Safety-First phones are available at Jio Stores, major mobile outlets, JioMart, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart, starting at Rs 799.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor