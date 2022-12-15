Jio launches 5G services with unlimited data for iPhone 12 and above

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that users of iPhone 12 and above would get the Jio True 5G services with unlimited data, starting today.

Jio also mentioned in the statement that these users need to update to the latest iPhone iOS and carrier settings. The company said it had provided Jio Welcome Offer on users' numbers to enable unlimited 5G usage.

Owners of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, Pro Max, iPhone SE 2022 (3rd gen), iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can access Jio's 5 services from today

In the first week of November, Apple started rolling out of update that would make its iPhone devices back 5G connectivity in India to the company's beta software platforms. Apple on November 11 confirmed that it started rolling out the iOS 16 Beta Software Program.

In the statement, the company said users should update device software to iOS 16.2 or later, then turn on 5G from 'Settings' and finally turn on 5G Standalone.

Apple recently released the iOS 16.2 update which will enable iPhone users in India to avail 5G services of Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Both fifth-generation mobile system (5G) services were launched on Airtel and Reliance Jio last month, however, many users in India couldn't access 5G on their compatible smartphones including iPhones.

( With inputs from ANI )

