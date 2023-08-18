Jio launches Netflix subscription on prepaid plans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Jio on Friday announced the launch of Jio prepaid plans with a bundled Netflix subscription.

A Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, but this is the first time that a Netflix subscription will be available on a prepaid plan, it said in a release.

“With this launch, over 400 million Jio prepaid customers will get the option of availing a Netflix subscription through a Jio Prepaid bundled plan,” the release said.

Netflix India has built a distinct and diverse slate of films and series across a variety of genres and innovative formats.

“We are committed to bringing world-class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength and together we are creating use cases for rest of the world to follow,” said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited.

Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix, said, “Our collection of must-watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world.”

