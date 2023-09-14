Jio launches True 5G services at Bennett University in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 : Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the launch of Jio True 5G services at Bennett University in Greater Noida. Over 10,000 students and staff members at the university can now enjoy the benefits of Jio's cutting-edge True 5G services, Jio said in a statement on Thursday.

"Jio is excited and proud to commence Jio True 5G services at Bennett University, a youth hub. This launch is a testimony to Jio’s continued commitment to empower the youth," Jio Spokesperson said.

Addressing the university faculty and students, Jio Spokesperson elaborated on the numerous benefits and possibilities of 5G with emphasis on the scope to revolutionize internet usage, fostering an environment of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

"Jio's True 5G Technology is pivotal in transforming education in India. By providing fast and reliable connectivity, Jio True 5G enables an enhanced learning experience for students and empowers faculty members to deliver their best. As more educational institutions embrace this technology, it has the potential to revolutionize the education landscape in the country. Jio's commitment to digitalizing campuses across India reaffirms its dedication to bolstering education and shaping a brighter future for the next generation," the statement read.

Bennett University’s COO, Sudhanshu Varma, said, "With the Jio True 5G services rolled out on the campus, students studying here from all across the country will benefit as they will now have access to revolutionary Jio 5G technology.”

As part of this event, Jio Youth Pass was launched, wherein students get access to exclusive offers and unlimited 5G usage until commercial launch.

Additionally, students experienced virtual reality gadgets; photo booths were set up to capture their moments. The Jio Team conducted an informative Q&A Session, elaborating the prospects of the latest technology, its relevance in various industries, and enhancing the overall consumer experience.

