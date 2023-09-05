Jio offers extra data, special benefits as it turns seven

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : As Jio turns seven, the telecom company has come up with some additional benefits for its users in a few select tariff plans.

For Rs 299 and Rs 749 Jio plans, users will get additional data to the tune of 7 GB and 14 GB, respectively as special benefits.

For Rs 2,999, users will be entitled to an additional 21 GB of data along with Rs 200 off on AJIO, 20 per cent off on Netmeds (upto Rs 800), Rs 100 off on Swiggy, 10 per cent off on Reliance Digital, among others.

The only catch is that the offer period for the recharge is during September 5-30.

Once recharged, extra benefits shall be credited to the eligible customer’s ‘MyJio’ account immediately. Extra data will be credited as a data voucher in ‘MyJio’ app, and users will have to redeem the voucher from it.

Speaking about Jio’s mobile network during the Annual General Meeting held on August 28, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the per-user per month data consumption on its network is 25 GB.

On Jio 5G services, he apprised it is now available across 96 per cent of census towns and is on track to cover the entire country, as was planned, by December 2023. Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country in October 2022.

Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 45 crore.

