Jio Platforms recognised among India's Top Innovators at CII Awards 2025

New Delhi [India] December 18 : Jio Platforms was ranked among the Top 20 Innovative Companies at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2025. The company also secured Runner-up - Best Patent Portfolio (Large ICT) at the CII Industrial Intellectual Property Awards 2025.

"Innovation continues to be at the heart of everything we build at Jio Platforms Limited. We are delighted to be recognised with two significant honours at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2025, celebrating our deep-tech leadership and innovation at scale," the company said in a statement.

"These recognitions reflect our focus on breakthrough technologies and a strong, future-ready IP ecosystem. At Jio, we are driven by a clear purpose to build, scale and lead innovation that empowers a digitally connected India. This milestone energises our journey to shape solutions that define India's digital future," it said.

As per the Annual Report published by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks for 2024-25, the Indian Government has recognized Jio Platforms as India's single largest global IP creator, ahead of all Indian companies and research institutions.

Jio Platforms has filed 1,037 international patents in 2024-25, and stands miles ahead of TVS Motor Co (238), CSIR (70), IIT Madras (44), Ola Electric Mobility (31) and others.

The number of international patents filed by Jio Platforms in 2024-25 at 1,037 is more than double the aggregate of such patent filings by entities ranked from #2 to #10 in the rankings, the report said.

Including the Indian patents, the total patents filed by Jio Platforms during 2024-25 stood at 1,654. As of March 31, 2025, Jio held 485 patents, establishing itself as one of India's largest patent holders, particularly in 5G and 6G technologies.

Jio Platforms was recognised for its R&D and creation of new IP on multiple occasions over last year. It won the WIPO IP Enterprise Trophy for Service industry, and also, the National IP Award in 'Top Indian Company in Services' category.

During his speech at RIL's 2025 AGM, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD, Reliance Industries had said, "Jio's transformation into a Deep-Tech company is now unmistakable. And we have done it on a technology stack that is designed, developed, and deployed entirely in India, by Jio's own engineers. From developing our very own 5G Core, to rolling out the fastest 5G services, and now deploying our global-first home connect technology, we have cemented our place as a Deep-Tech company."

As per the Office of the Controller General of Patents report, Reliance spent over Rs 4,185 crore in FY25 towards R&D. This was 14.9% higher than Rs 3,643 crore in FY24. In just three years, RIL's annual R&D spend has increased by over Rs 1,500 crore (from Rs 2,608 crore in FY22).

