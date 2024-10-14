Jio Studios' Magnum Opus Musical Marathi Film "Sangeet Manapmaan" Set for release on January 10, 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: Following the resounding success of the musical film Katyar Kaljat Ghusli actor-director Subodh Bhave is set to make his return to direction with this grand musical spectacle Sangeet Manapmaan. Today, the makers unveiled the film's first look poster along with the release date. Subodh Bhave and Sumit Raghvan's warrior-like yet majestic appearance hints at the film's grand scale, while Vaidehi Parshurami's stunning traditional look has captivated audiences.

On announcement of the release date, Subodh Bhave shares , "Bringing this grand musical to life has been a huge responsibility. It is not just a project; it's a legacya dream that I have nurtured and now, at last, it's ready for audiences to experience. Every detail has been carefully woven in, with a focus on the finer nuances that make this story truly special. I am confident that audiences are in for a delightful experience, filled with moments that will touch their hearts. Jio Studios has been an incredible partner, supporting my vision and giving it wings. Their belief in this magnum opus production has empowered me every step of the way! This film is set to be an unforgettable experience, transporting viewers into a vibrant world of music and emotion that will resonate long after the credits roll.'"

After the blockbuster successes of Article 370, Laapataa Ladies, Shaitaan, Stree 2, and the recent grand trailer launch of Singham Again, Jio Studios is gearing up with the mega Marathi film inspired by the epic play Sangeet Manapmaan, written by the legendary Krishnaji Prabhakar Khadilkar.

The film boasts the same talented team behind Katyar Kaljat Ghusli and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar makes Sangeet Manapmaan even more exciting. Both films were known for their stunning visuals, authentic musical elements, and rich storytelling. Musi Shankar Ehsaan Loy has composed the songs, while Shirish Gopal Deshpande has penned the screenplay and dialogues, with additional screenplay and dialogues by Prajakt Deshmukh.

Presented by Jio Studios, A Shree Ganesh Marketing production, Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, and directed by Subodh Bhave, Sangeet Manapmaan starring Subodh Bhave, Sumit Raghvan, Vaidehi Parshurami and other talented actors. This captivating musical tale of a love triangle is slated to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.

