Jio users to get advance security warnings on highways, company signs MoU with NHAI

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Reliance Jio users will now be getting warnings on their mobile phones while driving on highways as the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the safety of its 4G and 5G network users.

Under the MoU, a telecom-based safety alert system will be developed across the National Highway network, where travellers will receive warnings on their mobile phones as they approach identified risk locations, such as accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle zones, fog-affected areas, and emergency diversions.

While speaking on the development, NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav said, "This initiative marks an important step forward in providing timely and reliable information to commuters, enabling them to make informed decisions and adopt safer driving practices well in advance. I am sure that this initiative will set a new benchmark in technology-enabled road safety management on the National Highway."

Under the arrangement, alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users. The system will be integrated in a phased manner with NHAI's digital platforms, including the 'Rajmargyatra' mobile application and emergency helpline number 1033.

The automated system will work for all Jio mobile users on or near the National Highways. It will provide early warning to National Highway commuters before they enter a hazardous zone. The solution will use existing telecom towers and can be deployed quickly, without additional roadside hardware, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

This strategic partnership shall leverage Jio's digital infrastructure, serving over 500 million subscribers in the country.

Jyotindra Thacker, President, Reliance Jio, stated that the initiative leverages Jio's telecom network to deliver timely safety alerts at scale, contributing to safer, more informed National Highway travel.

The initial pilot deployment of the initiative will support risk-zone identification and alert thresholds under a few regional offices in NHAI. The initiative will fully comply with all applicable regulatory provisions and data-protection requirements.

NHAI will take a similar exercise with other telecom service providers also.

