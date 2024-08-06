JioFinance announced its entry to the French capital to assist Indian travelers

New Delhi [India], August 6 : Reliance arm Jio Financial Services Ltd has announced the entry of the JioFinance app in the French capital.

The move will assist Indian travelers to transact digitally in the French market, the company said in a release.

JioFinance will enable international payments for buying tickets to visit the Eiffel Tower through its official website, La Tour Eiffel; as well as for in-store shopping at the iconic Parisian department store, Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann, the company said in a release.

The app will be experienced through a dedicated experience center inside 'India House', which has been conceptualised by Reliance Foundation, in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association. India House is a showcase of India's rich heritage and legacy to the world, and a home away from home for Indian athletes and visitors in Paris at this time.

The company has partnered with Visa which is the official payments partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and has a presence at the India House.

India House has been set up under the ambitions of the Reliance Foundation and the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) long-term partnership, which aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations, and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future.

"Designed for frictionless navigation, JioFinance aims to offer a refined digital experience for all Indians at every step of their financial journey. The app caters to users across levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management at their fingertips," the company said.

JioFinance offers its users modern, seamless features such as instant UPI payments, a fully digital bank account, wallet services, bill payment and recharges, rewards, insurance broking, and a single-window view of an individual's holding across bank accounts.

In May this year, the company announced the launch of its "JioFinance" app in beta mode. The platform aims to revolutionize daily finances and digital banking with a comprehensive, user-friendly interface.

Additionally, the app offers insurance advisory, providing expert guidance on insurance products to ensure comprehensive financial planning.

