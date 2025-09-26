JioGames and Chitkara University Launch Next-Gen Innovators with the Inauguration of Innovation Centre

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], September 26: A new chapter in gaming and education was inaugurated at Chitkara University with the launch of the Jio Games Innovation Centre Thursday, 25th September 2025. This creative hub will empower students to explore fresh ideas while connecting gaming with fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, biotechnology, medicine, and engineering. Through hands-on immersive learning, the Centre will encourage problem-solving and creativity, preparing students for future career opportunities. It marks a revolutionary step in reshaping education, where gaming becomes a testing ground for innovation and growth across industries.

Built as a modern, state-of-the-art facility with a capacity of 80 students, the Jio Innovation Centre is envisioned as a launch pad for students aspiring to be future leaders in innovation.

The facility has been designed with three dedicated zones, each unlocking new opportunities for students:

- Esports Zone: Equipped with professional-grade setups, this zone will provide a competitive stage for students, enabling participation in esports championships, collegiate leagues, and professional tournaments - encouraging teamwork, skill, leadership, strategy, and discipline, the hallmarks of global esports athletes.

- Streaming Zone: A sound-proof fully equipped streaming pod where students will learn the art of live streaming, video production, and digital content creation. With advanced recording and broadcasting tools, this zone will help aspiring creators build digital audiences and thrive in the fast-growing gaming and creator economy.

- Premium Gaming Zone: Powered by Jio's cloud technology, this zone will allow students to experience premium gaming without expensive hardware, introducing them to the future of gaming - anywhere, anytime, on demand.

Speaking during the launch of this Innovation Centre, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, said, "The JioGames Innovation Centre will be a launch pad for our students to learn, innovate, and compete on a global scale. By blending technology, creativity, and skill-building, we aim to create opportunities for students to explore future-ready careers in one of the world's most dynamic industry."

Through this collaboration, JioGames and Chitkara University not only aim to provide world-class infrastructure but also to inspire students to become creators, innovators, and leaders in the gaming, digital entertainment space and other industries. The Centre is poised to become a thriving ecosystem of talent and innovation, driving India's ambition to emerge as a global gaming powerhouse.

Chitkara University is a distinguished private institution known for its commitment to fostering academic excellence, research, and innovation across various disciplines. With a focus on creating leaders of tomorrow, the university offers a wide array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to succeed in an ever-evolving global landscape.

For more information visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor