JISA Softech Secures MoU for Advanced Hardware Security Module, Moving Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in Security Chip Development

BusinessWire India

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28: JISA Softech, an N-CoE incubated Indian Deep Tech Startup, proudly announces the signing of a MoU with the Centre for Hardware Security Entrepreneurship Research and Development of Data Security Council of India, in collaboration with Professor Debapriya Basu Roy, from Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur. The signing of a MoU highlights a shared commitment to advancing the nation's capabilities in hardware security technology, and marks a significant step forward in India's journey towards self-sufficiency in security chip development. JISA will be the first Indian company to build a complete HSM (Hardware Security Module) technology stack from bare metal to application, supporting both existing and post-quantum cryptographic capabilities.

Isha Oswal, CEO at JISA Softech, said, "Our mission is to empower India with Make in India data protection and data privacy solutions. Our advanced HSMs promise not only to enhance digital trust but also to raise the bar for data protection and privacy standards, thus ensuring a safer and more secure digital ecosystem."

Rumit Shah, Director at JISA Softech, stated, "We are immensely proud to embark on this transformative journey towards establishing India as a global hub for advanced security chip development. This MoU underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering indigenous innovation and strengthening our nation's cybersecurity landscape."

Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) are essential components that play a critical role in securely storing and managing cryptographic keys and sensitive data. They are specifically designed to safeguard digital keys, perform complex cryptographic operations, and create formidable barriers against unauthorized access or manipulation of stored information.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Prof. Debapriya Basu Roy said, "The collaboration with JISA will ensure that Indian technology stands at the forefront of global innovation in safeguarding data and privacy with advanced solutions. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to creating innovative Made in India data protection solutions. The partnership will develop advanced HSM technology for a more secure digital future and a strong cybersecurity framework for India."

By developing advanced HSMs with support for Post Quantum Cryptographic Algorithms, JISA Softech is aiming to enhance India's technological infrastructure and strengthen the nation's data security capabilities, preparing for the challenges posed by a post-quantum world. These HSMs, which can run on FPGA or proprietary ASIC platforms over RISC-V (RISC-V is an open standard instruction set architecture based on established reduced instruction set computer principles) or ARM architectures (It is a contract between the hardware and the software, defining how they interact with one another), promise to future-proof our digital infrastructure while simultaneously raising the standards in digital trust, data protection, and privacy.

Prof. Debapriya Basu Roy, an Assistant Professor in Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kanpur, is a leading researcher in Hardware Security in India. His expertise includes FPGA-based hardware accelerators for cryptographic algorithms used in HSMs. He focuses on post-quantum cryptography, homomorphic encryption, side channel analysis, FPGA security, machine learning security, and efficient HLS (High-Level Synthesis) designs. He is responsible for developing accelerators for multiple cryptographic algorithms integrated into the HSM.

As we move forward with this collaboration, we envision a future where Indian technology stands at the forefront of global innovation, safeguarding data and privacy with advanced solutions. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to creating Made in India data protection solutions while also strengthening our commitment to innovation. We are honored to contribute to a more secure digital future for our nation by developing advanced HSM technology and strengthening the cybersecurity framework of our nation.

Special Thanks to Vinayak Godse, Teja Chintalapati and Atul Kumar for their invaluable support.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor