JITO Ladies North Wing met SMRITI Zubin Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development, to discuss the future of the community

A NORTH ZONE Delegation of JITO LADIES WING led by North Zone JLW Convener SONALI HEMANT JAIN visited the live Parliament Session on 22nd Dec 2022. JITO was established to empower Jain Women and to provide a platform where all JAIN women, regardless of their firkas and faith, can converge to create a powerful movement for the benefit of all.

The visit included one on one meetings with Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President Of India, Om Birla, Speaker of The Lok Sabha, J P Nadda, President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development & Minority Affairs, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Member of Parliament, Jaya Bachchan, MP Rajya Sabha and Kirron Kher, MP Rajya Sabha.

Besides exchanging the Mission & Vision of JITO, the ladies had a discussion on various aspects of SHIKSHA, SEWA & SWAVLAMBAN for women, in particular with the leaders, along with the access to benefits of being in the minority. The delegation was represented by a team of 5 women each from JLW New Delhi (CP Meenakshi Jain), JLW North Delhi(CP Sangeeta Chajjer), JLW East Delhi(CP Anjali Jain), JLW Faridabad (JLW Kusum Jain), JLW Gurugram (Hema Jain) & JLW Ludhiana (CP Manju Jain) & North Zone Ladies Wing Convenor Sonali Jain & Co-Convenor Parul Surana*

JITO North Zone Chairman Bajjrang Bothra, Chairman of EPACK Group, appreciated the visit & showed his gratitude to all the Ladies of North Zone. He adds that It is a huge inspiration and motivation to do something meaningful for the family & society in line with how our policymakers dedicate themselves to the good of our country.

This event will give a new paradigm to the LW and will set a base for many such events with high deliverables. Team North zone commits to working shoulder to shoulder with you all to make JITO aspirational.

