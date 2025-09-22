Jitu Kumar Marks His Directorial Debut with Ekdantah

New Delhi [India], September 22:Harsh Film Productions presents Ekdantah, a heartfelt web film that beautifully blends emotion, social conflict, and unity. The story explores how love survives amidst divisions of caste, religion, and prejudice, with the Ganpati festival emerging as a powerful symbol of peace and togetherness. The film, produced under the banner of Harsh Film Productions, is all set to release soon on a renowned OTT platform, bringing its universal message to audiences everywhere.

The web film also marks the bold directorial debut of Jitu Kumar, who has impressively taken on the roles of director, writer, and producer. With Ekdantah, Kumar steps into the world of storytelling with a vision that is both fresh and socially relevant. “This is my first film, and it comes straight from the heart. It's about love beyond barriers, and Ganpati is the thread that unites everyone,” Kumar shared, highlighting the personal and emotional connection he has with the project.

The cast of the film brings powerful performances to the screen. Vinn Modgill takes the lead, balancing passion, strength, and vulnerability as the anchor of the story. Nazeea Syed Hasan shines with grace and depth, portraying love and resilience with subtle brilliance, while Veera Sanghvi adds sincerity and emotional strength to the narrative. Together, the trio ensures that Ekdantah resonates with audiences, delivering raw and moving performances that match the film's emotional tone.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor