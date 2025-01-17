JIVADA launches organic and holistic wellness range- India's only self care range for maturing skin

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 17: Jivada, the organic self-care brand founded by Dharitri Patnaik, a Harvard graduate- entrepreneur and philantrophist, has quickly gained prominence in the Indian personal care/self care industry since its official launch in April 2024. Registered under the Start-up India and Stratup Odisha, Jivada blends ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with cutting-edge scientific formulations, positioning itself as a leader in the sustainable beauty space.

The brand's name, "Jivada," is derived from the Sanskrit words "Jeev" (meaning "life") and "Aada" (meaning "to give"), symbolizing the company's mission to breathe life into the skin, hair and body using nature's most potent ingredients.

Jivada announced an innovative partnership with Indian Life Science (ILS) as an incubate in it's Startup Incubation to do cutting edge R&D. The collaboration aims to redefine the beauty and wellness industry by staying rooted to Ayurvedic principles, amplified by modern sicience and technology.

As the Indian personal care market shifts toward natural, safe, and eco-friendly products, Jivada has positioned itself at the forefront of this movement. With a comprehensive range of personal care, the brand caters to diverse beauty needs while maintaining a strict commitment to sustainability and cruelty-free practices. Jivada's products are crafted with over 175 natural potent ingredients known for their efficacy and 13 products, each dermatologist-tested and free from harmful chemicals like parabens and sulphates. Jivada stands out in the crowded beauty market by targeting maturing skin, which Dharitri describes as skin affected by daily exposure to the sun, stress, and environmental pollutants, regardless of age. "Our emphasis is on creating products that are toxin-free, ethically sourced, and effective across all skin types," says Dharitri. "We aim for a clutter-free, minimalist approach to personal care, addressing multiple concerns with a single product to fit the modern, busy lifestyle."

Jivada's aim is to make luxury selfcare both affordable and accessible. Jivada's commitment to quality, sustainability, and affordability has quickly made it a favorite among consumers who are looking for products that align with their values and their self care needs. With a rapidly growing customer base, Jivada continues to redefine personal care, offering a holistic approach that nurtures the skin and respects the planet. Jivada sources ingredients from women farmers and tribal communities, ensuring fair wages and ethical practices. Plans are underway to set up manufacturing units in remote tribal areas, fostering local entrepreneurship and economic development. Moreover, It aims to become plastic-neutral by engaging in recycling and reuse campaigns, exemplified by its plastic collection drive on World Environment Day.

With plans to take Jivada global, Dharitri envisions her brand as the first from Odisha to achieve international acclaim. "We aim to launch in the US, Canada, Mexico, and other countries soon," she reveals. "Our goal is to be an ambassador of sustainable beauty and wellness from Odisha to the world."

