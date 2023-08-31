Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd. gets approval from NSE SME on the Draft Prospectus to raise funds through IPO

ThePRTree

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 31: Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd. (JSIL), a dominant player in the global personal protective equipment market (PPE Market) and a top leader in the domestic market with long sustaining relationship with overseas buyers, has filed draft papers to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The Company has received approval from NSE SME on the Draft Prospectus on 29th August, 2023, Merchant Banker being Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited (AGCMPL).

Jiwanram started its operations with the manufacturing of PPEs way back in 1997. The company established state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and started exporting to USA, Spain, Germany and Belgium. As business matured, JSIL has created differentiation in the market with high quality products and gained remarkable presence especially in Europe, America and Middle East. JSIL has been in the industrial safety industry for more than two decades. It has geographical footprint in over 20 countries.

The company started operations with the manufacturing of industrial safety gloves and gradually increased the product lines in industrial garment sector. The company has grown into one of the leading Export house and technology driven safety solutions Company globally and in India covering 10 Countries and 6 States having 3 Manufacturing Units.

The Promoters of the Company are Alok Prakash - MD, Anupama Prakash - CFO and Gyan Prakash.

The global personal protective equipment market (PPE Market) was USD 68.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 64.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR -1.3% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing demand for personal protective equipment in manufacturing and construction industry is the major factors driving the market growth. The rising concerns of both, the employer and employee regarding safety at the workplace is driving the market for personal protective equipment such as protective gloves, full-bodysuits, safety boots, elbow protectors’ safety spectacles, and welding shields, globally.

The company is committed to continuous improvement through process innovation and quality maintenance, with a focus on producing quality products to increase customer satisfaction and develop a positive brand image in the industry. JSIL's management and team have enabled the company to maintain continuing customer relations, ensuring repeat order flows.

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited has registered as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) at the Government e- Marketplace (GeM) under the Quality Council of India. This move was made to increase the company's presence in the domestic market. JSIL has been providing job work for some of the brand owners in the work and casual wear segment.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited (AGCMPL), a SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker, is handling the issue for Jiwanram. AGCMPL is the pioneer in financial services with a concept of a single window, multilateral, and a diversified solution provider. With a strong management and executive team, they take pride in assisting clients to achieve their financial and strategic goals.

