J&K Bank rolls out new digital offerings

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 : Going ahead with its digital transformation for greater customer convenience, J&K Bank on Tuesday rolled out the enhanced features of its mobile banking application along with Sound Box for QR Code, UPI add-on features, doorstep banking app for business correspondents and online car-loan journey.

MD and CEO Baldev Prakash launched the new digital offerings in the presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers here at the Bank's corporate headquarters.

He also launched eOffice Mobile app - an internal application designed for digital movement of office notes.

Expressing satisfaction over the roll-out of much needed digital services for the Bank's customers, MD and CEO said, "This is the year of digital transformation for us. We see technology as a medium to give customers a real feel of how digitally empowered they are. With these enhancements in our flagship mobile app Mpay Delight+, we can give customers a proper 'Bank in Pocket' feel."

"Today's roll-out is a significant push towards accelerating our digital journey for enhanced customer convenience while making services swifter, safer and more inclusive. I feel particularly happy for rolling out Sound Box because it will further simplify payment acceptance for small vendors as well as big merchants across our core operational geography," he added.

Regarding the Doorstep Banking App for Business Correspondents (BC), he said that the introduction of robust digital intervention through this app will increase the number of facilities provided to the customers by the Bank's BCs, who have been playing a positive role in the mission of active financial inclusion in J&K and Ladakh.

"As banking continues to evolve with the advent of new technologies, we remain ready to adapt the new digital innovations to ensure convenient, secure and efficient services for our customers," MD & CEO said.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, GM (Strategy) &IT Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat said, "It is a big day for Bank as far as digital journey is concerned. Through a battery of products we will be making our digital ecosystem more robust for our customers."

"Sound Box is something our business community has been demanding for a long time. Our sound box is integrated with core banking solution instead of limiting it to UPI transactions only. This is where ours is unique in many ways. And with added features, UPI global can be used at international destinations having UPI services availability," he said.

DGM (IT and Business Process Re-engineering) M Muzzafar Wani highlighted the features of rolled out digital services.

He said, "MPay Delight+ continues to evolve and customers can now register nomination as well as for SMS Service. To save their time along with hassles of processing, the app will now showcase pre-approved loans for the eligible customers. Moreover, GST and income tax portals can also be accessed through the app."

"In a first, we have made our Car-loan journey end-to-end online and will soon extend it for home loans as well. Besides, customer grievance portal has been integrated with the application for efficient disposal of complaints. And more such offerings are in the offing to ensure smooth and seamless mobile banking services for our valuable customers," he added.

Meanwhile, streamlining the processes by reducing the need for physical paper for official work, the newly launched eOffice Mobile App will ensure the movement of office files, documents and notes digitally within the Bank and will go a long way in enhancing efficiency, promoting eco-friendliness in the Bank's day to day operations.

