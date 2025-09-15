J&K L-G flags off 1st dedicated parcel train carrying apples from Srinagar to Delhi amid growers' protest

Srinagar, Sep 15 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first dedicated parcel train from Budgam railway station to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi to address the transportation problems of fruit growers.

“Flagged off the first dedicated Parcel Train from Budgam to Adarsh Nagar Delhi. This new freight train service is a big step for the apple growers of the Union Territory to transport their produce to different parts of the country,” L-G Manoj Sinha said on X.

Due to the continuing off-and-on closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, scores of trucks carrying fruit to markets outside the Valley remained stranded between Srinagar and Jammu.

Apple fruit in these stranded trucks has rotted at dozens of places, forcing the carriers to unload the rotten fruit, thereby resulting in huge losses to the apple growers.

In related development, markets in Delhi also reported a sudden receipt of apple consignments all at once when the highway was partially restored, thereby resulting in a fall in prices due to ‘glut’.

J&K Horticulture Minister Javed Ahmad Dar on Monday rushed to Ramban to personally supervise the complete restoration of the highway.

The minister also said that he has spoken to the Lieutenant Governor, requesting him to ensure unhindered movement of fruit trucks on the highest priority for two days every week to address the issue.

Talking to reporters, the minister said, “I will today hold a meeting with officials in Ramban to discuss the issue and will also travel to Udhampur to evaluate the bottlenecks that have left hundreds of trucks stranded and identify remedies.

“I spoke to the Lt Governor about the issue during the function held in Srinagar to inaugurate the parcel train service for ferrying apples from Kashmir to various markets across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, fruit Mandis across Kashmir observed a complete shutdown on Monday in protest against the government’s failure to ensure the smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks.

Fruit growers and traders have warned of a valleywide strike if the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is not fully restored within two days.

Many fruit growers broke down while speaking of the losses they have suffered due to the closure of the highway.

The growers rued that their year’s hard work was rotting in stranded trucks.

Fruit Mandis in Sopore, Handwara, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, and other places remained shut.

Contrary to common belief, it is the horticulture industry that is the largest industry in Kashmir and not the tourism industry, which comes second after horticulture in terms of contribution to the gross state domestic product (GSDP).

Horticulture significantly contributes to Kashmir’s GSDP and employment through the cultivation of temperate fruits like apples, walnuts, cherries, almonds and pears, alongside other crops such as saffron and medicinal plants.

The government supports the sector through various developmental initiatives, including promoting high-yield varieties, improving post-harvest management, expanding storage capacity, and integrating farmers with digital platforms.

