JK Paper Shows Its Commitment To 'Land Restoration' Theme on World Environment Day In Its New Video

New Delhi [India], June 6: On this World Environment Day, JK Paper proudly releases an informative video highlighting its steadfast commitment to the theme of 'Land Restoration.' This film, conceptualized by JK Paper, draws inspiration from its long-standing Agro/Social Farm Forestry Program, which has been in place since 1990. The program exemplifies how companies can enhance their competitive advantage while addressing critical environmental concerns.

The film captures the essence of JK Paper's Agro/Social Farm Forestry initiative, showcasing the cultivation and harvesting of special tree varieties like Subabul, Casuarina, and Eucalyptus on farmland. These trees are then utilized in paper production, enriching green cover and demonstrating a sustainable approach to business. The program has significantly impacted the environment and the company by promoting land restoration and preventing desertification.

In addition to environmental benefits, JK Paper's initiative has empowered marginalized communities, providing farmers with sustainable livelihoods. Over the past decade, the program has covered nearly 9.50 lakh acres of land and planted over 123 crore saplings, benefiting 1.28 lakh farmer families. Through dedicated research and development, JK Paper has developed short-rotation clones of Subabul and Eucalyptus, enhancing productivity and enabling farmers to achieve higher annual revenues.

Partha Biswas, Chief of Sales & Marketing at JK Paper, remarked on the film, "We at JK Paper are dedicated to protecting the environment and living sustainably. To create our paper, we don't take down a single tree from a natural forest. Additionally, we produce sustainable products like paper cups, straws, carry bags, food wrapping paper, and paper-based packaging as a replacement for plastic products. This film walks viewers through our incredible journey, highlighting our unwavering commitment towards environmental responsibility, positive productivity, and sustainability. We aim to serve as an example for individuals, businesses, and entrepreneurs."

Video Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omAhy1HJ28g

About JK Paper

JK Paper's legacy dates back to 1938 with the establishment of Straw Products Ltd. in Bhopal. Today, JK Paper is a leading Indian player in Office Papers, Coated Papers, Writing and Printing Papers, and High-end Packaging Boards.

The company operates three integrated Pulp and Paper Mills: Unit JKPM in Rayagada, Odisha, near the Eastern coast of India; Unit CPM in Songadh, Gujarat, on the Western coast; and The Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM), a subsidiary in Kagaznagar, Telangana. With a recently completed 170,000 TPA capacity expansion in Packaging Board at Unit CPM, JK Paper's present installed capacity stands at 761,000 TPA. The company has also ventured into the Corrugation business through the acquisition of Horizon Packs Pvt. Ltd. and Securipax Packaging Pvt. Ltd. In FY 23-24, JK Paper acquired a 100% stake in Manipal Utilities Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Moving forward, the company will focus on improving the efficiency of these plants for better cost advantages.

JK Paper has embarked on a digital transformation journey in key manufacturing processes to reduce variations, improve quality, enhance cost efficiency, deliver better and faster service, and create a direct connection with end customers.

