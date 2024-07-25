J&K Sambhaav Utsaav 2.0: Fostering Cultural Diversity and Rich Heritage of Jammu & Kashmir

After the success of J & K Sambhaav Utsav 1.0 (February 2024), the J&K House, Amrita Shergil Marg, New Delhi is hosting the Sambhaav Utsav 2.0 from 25th July to 29th July 2024 (11 am to 9 pm). The Sambhaav Utsav 1.0 was monumental for the J&K Resident Commission and made an influential experience for participating departments, entrepreneurs, and the extensive Jammu & Kashmir small business enterprises community. The event focuses on five attractions to successfully promote and foster women empowerment, small business entrepreneurship, and cultural, economic, and tourism development in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sambhaav Manthan Satra

It focuses on cultural heritage, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, tourism, and startup ecosystems. The exchange of knowledge and ideas through the series of thematic sessions will foster development for Jammu & Kashmir by associating the state government and stakeholders outside J&K. The Resident Commission has reached out to potential investors, domain experts, and leading professions in different fields.

Highlighting Rich Cultural Heritage

Sambhaav Utsav 2.0 will host live performances every day from 6 pm to 7 pm to the melodious and lyrical symphonies of Bhaderwah, Paddar, Bani in Duggar Pradesh & Kashmiri Rouff. The event dedicates an evening as Kavya aur Sahitya Samagam on 28th July (4 pm to 6 pm) to allow authors and poets to share their insights into the rich literary traditions of Jammu & Kashmir.

J&K Haat for Promoting Entrepreneurs/Artisans/Farmers Produce in the Exhibition Center:

One of the highlights of the Utsav is the participation of FPOs (Farmer Producer Organizations) from ten different J&K areas/regions- Verinaag, Pampre, Rafiabaad, Banihal, Bhaderwah, Udhampur, Panthal, Pampore, Kokarnaag, and Wakoora. The critical products include dry fruits, saffron, multi-flora, Sulai honey, aromatic essential oil, rice, spices, and tea. Further, exquisite crafts like Kashmiri embroidery, wood carvings, paper mache, copperware, and bamboo craft will be exhibited and sold to a wider audience and reflect the rich cultural heritage of the state. The exhibition’s highlight is to showcase the Bespoke Fashion by Women designers/entrepreneurs of J&K.

Promoting Local Gourmet in the Food Plaza

Local gourmets are one of the popular ways to exhibit the cultural traditions of regions/areas. Sambhaav Utsaav 1.0 witnessed significant success in exhibiting state traditions through local gourmets. The popular attractions for Utsaav 2.0 in the food plaza include food stalls by JKTDC and women SHGs from civil society and JKRLM. The food plaza will highlight local gourmets like mutton seekh kabab, rogan josh, makki ki roti with saag, rajma chawal, soya champ, kaladi kulcha, wazwaan, rista, gushtaba, and nadroo ki zakhni.

Engaging the Youth

Painting Competition

With the theme, “Vision of New Kashmir”, a painting competition in collaboration with Saraswati Educational, Cultural and Charitable Trust (SECCT) was organised by J&K Resident Commission as part of Hello J&K initiative & as a run up to Sambhaav Utsav 2.0. An overwhelming response from more than 50 artists (18 years and above). On 26th July, the Hon'ble LG Governor will hand over cash rewards for the best entries (Rs 50,000 -1st, Rs 30,000 -2nd, Rs 20,000 -3rd, and Rs 10,000 for 8 consolation prizes each).

The jury consisted of prominent and notable artists of the country.

· Sh. Karthikeyan Balaraman, Senior Artist and Former Professor of NIFT.

· Sh. Rohit Verma, Teaching Faculty in Institute of Music and Fine Arts, University of Jammu.

· Sh. Ashok Ogra, Former Director of Doordarshan, Jaipur.

· Sh. Suman Gupta, the contemporary Indian artist, and national award-winning Painter.

My Gov. in Portal Digital Competitions

To encourage youth participation, MyGov.in hosted multiple digital competitions in association with J&K Resident Commission including culinary crossroads contests, sartorial symphony, harmony in celebration contests, and poetry/Shayari competitions.

Conclusion

Sambhaav Utsav 2.0 is celebrating the new spirit of Jammu & Kashmir. The Utsav 1.0 witnessed remarkable participation by over 100 entreprenuers who benefitted from daily sales, engagement with potential buyers and exposure to better future prospects. Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS, Principle Resident Commissioner, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, New Delhi, said. “We expect significant participation of departments, entrepreneurs, and small business enterprises and hope to bring a connect between various stakeholders for overall growth and development.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor