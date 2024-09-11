JK Super Cement Welcomes Jasprit Bumrah as Brand Ambassador, Unveils New Brand Identity

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 11: JK Super Cement, a leading Indian manufacturer of grey cement and prominent global white cement producer, is thrilled to announce Indian fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah as its new brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in JK Super Cement's journey of transformation, perfectly aligning with the company's fresh brand identity, which emphasizes sustainability, strength, and limitless potential.

The partnership coincides with the recent unveiling of JK Super Cement's revamped brand identity, highlighted through an engaging video that introduced the new logo and modernized packaging. This evolution reflects the company's commitment to staying in step with its customers' aspirations while maintaining its core values of quality, innovation, and excellence.

Love Raghav, AVP & Head - Branding at JK Cement, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Jasprit Bumrah as our brand ambassador. His qualities of discipline, consistency, and unparalleled strength mirror the values we uphold at JK Super Cement. This collaboration truly exemplifies our brand ethos and our dedication to delivering excellence."

He further elaborated on the brand's transformation, "Over the past ten months, we've embarked on a comprehensive journey to reinvent JK Super Cement, with rigorous analysis, creativity, and strategic execution shaping our new brand identity, which aligns with our vision for the future."

Commenting on the rationale behind the brand refresh, Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head, JK Cement explained, "As customer expectations evolve, so must we. Our new identity symbolizes our commitment to delivering innovative, top-quality solutions that align with the industry's ever-changing needs. By collaborating with Jasprit Bumrah, a rising icon, we are reinforcing this very philosophy."

Echoing this sentiment, Pushp Raj Singh, Group President Sales & Marketing, JK Cement noted, "Reflecting on the brand's transformation, it was noted that while the previous identity had its strengths, the commonality of similar colors within the cement industry highlighted the need for a fresh approach. The new design not only distinguishes JK Super Cement visually but also more accurately conveys the brand's core essence and values."

Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, shared his excitement about joining the JK Cement family, stating, "I am thrilled to join the JK Cement family. With 50 years of building strength and resilience, the brand represents the same qualities that are important to me in my cricketing journey. Together, we aim to inspire people to build stronger, better futures."

This collaboration with Jasprit Bumrah not only enhances the brand's credibility but also serves as a testament to JK Cement's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. As a leading force in the building materials sector, the company is dedicated to offering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers while contributing to a sustainable future. With this partnership, JK Super Cement is poised to continue its journey toward industry leadership, cementing its status as a trusted name in construction and infrastructure.

JK Cement Ltd. is one of India's leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. Over five decades, the Company has partnered with India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership. JKCement's operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975.

The Company has an installed capacity of 24 MnTPA of Grey Cement, making it one of the top cement manufacturers in the Country. The Grey Cement business has a strong Pan-India presence across 15 states with an enhanced reach in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. With a total White Cement and wall putty Capacity of 2.45 MnTPA. JK White Cement is sold across 37 countries around the globe and the Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.

