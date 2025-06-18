JKLU Ranked No.1 in Rajasthan, Among Top 10 in India for SDG 8 in THE Impact Rankings 2025

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 18: Jaipur's JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) has been ranked No. 1 in Rajasthan and among Top 10 in India for SDG 8 in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025 released on Wednesday.

In addition to SDG 8, JKLU was ranked No. 2 among universities in Rajasthan for SDG 5.

The Impact Rankings by the UK-based Times Higher Education are global rankings that assess universities' contribution to all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and the stewardship of their own resources.

For SDG 8, which is about promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all, THE assessed and ranked 1,350 universities from 109 countries/territories for their impactful contributions to the SDG.

For SDG 5 which is about gender equality, THE assessed and ranked 1,559 universities from 119 countries/territories.

With a global rank of 601-800, JKLU, which was established in 2011 as a philanthropic initiative of the JK Group, ranked in the same band as Anna University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and University of Hyderabad for SDG 8.

Significantly, JKLU was ranked higher than some of the older institutions in India such as Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), Christ University, GITAM University, Pondicherry University, Mangalore University and S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) for SDG 8.

For SDG 5, JKLU was ranked 1001-1500 in the world and second among universities in Rajasthan.

Reflecting on the role of higher education in delivering the SDGs, Prem Singh, President, Group HR, JK Organisation & Member, Board of Management, JK Lakshmipat University, said, "JK Lakshmipat University was built on the belief that knowledge gains meaning when it uplifts humanity. Our inclusion in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025 reflects our growing role in the global movement for universities to serve not just as centres of learning, but as agents of sustainable progress."

"We remain deeply committed to fostering a learning environment where academic excellence is inseparable from social consciousness-where we nurture responsible citizens, generate knowledge that serves society, and help shape a future that is more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable," he said.

More than 2,500 universities from 130 countries/territories took part in the assessment for the seventh edition of the THE Impact Rankings in 2025, with India having the highest number of participating universities globally - 147. JKLU's rankings for SDG 5 and SDG 8 in THE Impact Rankings 2025 marks the entry of the university into the global rankings.

Sharing her views on the importance of making SDGs a vital part in the curricula and operation of universities, Professor Alka Mahajan, Pro Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, said, "The Sustainable Development Goals are not just global priorities - they are educational imperatives. For universities, embedding the SDGs into curriculum, research, and institutional practice is vital to staying relevant in a rapidly changing world. At JKLU, we see the SDGs as a guiding framework to equip students not just with knowledge, but with the mindset to lead change, address inequality, and contribute meaningfully to society."

Situated in Jaipur, JKLU is renowned for academic innovation and institutional excellence in the areas of engineering, design and management. It is one of India's most forward-looking private universities-focused on experiential learning, ethical leadership, and purposeful education.

