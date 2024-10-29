JLN Stadium ready to host Punjab FC's ISL game on October 31

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Main Arena will be in top shape to host the Indian Super League (ISL) football match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC on October 31, 2024 (Thursday). The turf has been restored to match playing condition before the Diwali game.

In the light of media reports about the organisation of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati concert, Sports Authority of India (SAI) would like to clarify the following:

1. The organisers of the Diljit Dosanjh's concert had booked the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium till October 28, 2024 (Monday) for cleaning at full rental charges. SAI's contract with the organisers clearly states that they will return the concert venue (JLN Stadium) to SAI in the same way that it was handed over to them.

2. The only athletes who train or practice at the JLN Stadium are allowed under the 'Come and Play' Scheme, which is mostly for children who are just starting out. With this being the off-season, no Elite, junior or sub-junior athletes are currently train at the JLN Stadium.

3. There are no camps underway right now. No competing athletes of junior or senior train in JLN.

4. Around 70,000 people attended the concert over two days and the cleaning is already complete.

