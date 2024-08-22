JNCASR, HZL pact paves way for advance energy storage solutions in India

New Delhi, Aug 22 A recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), an independent institution under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) marks a significant advancement in the development of energy storage solutions in India.

The partnership intends to expedite the commercialisation of zinc-ion batteries and create novel zinc material types.

Because of its greater performance and lower cost, zinc-ion batteries are becoming more and more popular as a viable replacement for the more expensive and foreign lithium-ion batteries.

Because of the abundance of zinc in the Earth's crust and the material's inherent safety, these batteries have the potential to have a big impact on the market due to their large-scale energy storage capabilities.

The promise for zinc-ion batteries to completely transform the energy storage industry has been reinforced by recent developments in material stability and performance over a wide temperature range.

The commercialisation of zinc-ion batteries is contingent upon the resolution of various obstacles, including the thermodynamic instability of zinc in solutions including water, notwithstanding their promising nature.

The JNCASR research group of Professor Premkumar Senguttuvan has established a solid framework for zinc-based battery research, producing noteworthy publications and piquing the interest of industrial players.

Through this agreement, scalable zinc-ion pouch batteries appropriate for large-scale commercial applications will be developed by utilising JNCASR's research knowledge and HZL's product creation skills.

This project represents a turning point in the development of battery technology as India transitions to a sustainable energy future.

It is in line with two important Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

