Job-linked incentive scheme a significant step towards inclusive India: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 3 The government is committed to providing a conducive environment for employment generation and economic growth, and the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme represents a significant step towards creating an inclusive India, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, said on Tuesday.

In a meeting with representatives from employers’ organisations in New Delhi, the minister said that to achieve this goal, it requires the collective effort and wisdom of all stakeholders — government, businesses and our workers.

“Employment generation is a top priority for the government, and the ELI scheme is a step in the right direction to achieve this goal. We are committed to working closely with stakeholders to design a scheme that is robust, inclusive and aligned with the needs of the economy," said Dr Mandaviya.

The ELI scheme was announced in Union Budget 2024-25 to bolster employment generation “in a mission mode.” It aims to create over two crore jobs in the country in two years.

The minister invited suggestions from the organisations regarding the formulation of the ELI scheme, which has been designed to encourage businesses to generate more employment as well as to provide meaningful and sustainable jobs for the youth of our country.

Representatives from various employers’ organisations shared their perspectives on the scheme as well as other labour welfare measures being taken by the government.

Representatives from CII, FICCI, Assocham, PHDCCI, All India Organisation of Employers (AIOE), Laghu Udyog Bharati, Indian Council of Small Industries (ICSI), Federation of Association of Small Industries of India (FASII), All India Association of Industries (AIAI), All India Manufacturers’ Organisation (AIMO), Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Employers' Federation of India (EFI) attended the meeting.

Dr Mandaviya assured them that such meetings will be a continuous process and the government looks forward to seeking their valuable inputs to ensure that policies and schemes are formulated in a manner that promotes fairness, inclusivity and equitable growth.

Three job-linked incentive schemes were announced in the Budget, as part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s package of five schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a five-year period with a central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore.

