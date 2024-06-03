JOGANI Reinforcement Grants Patent for Concrete Fibers in India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: JOGANI Reinforcement received new patent for Blended Concrete Fibers for improvement in vital parameters concrete. This patent will valid till next 20 years from July 21, 2023.

JOGANI Reinforcement is leader in India for Crack Control Concrete Fibers like Brass Coated Micro Steel Fibers for Ultra High-Performance Concrete (UHPC), Basalt Fibers, Carbon Fibers and Alkali Resistance Glass Fibers. Mahesh Kumar Jogani, Director of Jogani Group advocates innovations in reinforcement industry to create value to various industries including concrete, infrastructure, and constructions. He said in an interview to national media "Today world's research and development focused on sustainability and environment friendly products. Specially in concrete sector the road ahead is durability and environment friendliness. Innovation is the only easy, effective, and economical tool for wealth creation not for only Indian entrepreneurs, but worldwide. Our focus shall me creating performing products and systems which works in local environments. JOGANI Reinforcement is committed to contribute to continuous research and development in reinforcement textile segment that can contribute to weave a holistic ecosystem for the reinforcement industry that will adding the growth and development of other industries as well"

In the other interview, Reinforcement Industry Leader Mahesh Kumar Jogani of Jogani Reinforcement recounted a remembrance, during an event in Surat when PM Modi, the then CM of Gujarat, was invited as the Chief Guest. The words of wisdom that the Prime Minister shared from the dais on how the Products of Indian Textile MSME can reach foreign market was a landmark. It forever changed the Gujarat's small and medium industry landscape, especially in South Gujarat. He suggested that instead of visualising traditional manufacturing and selling local market why not make the industry operations reach a global platform by integrating the export market? Investing in Research and Development? We can elaborate it to enter into technical textiles which may generate more value creation for the industry and economy. This particular innovation will enable the various stakeholders involved in this ecosystem to elevate more remunerative earnings in the entire process. Jogani elaborated more on specific facts. The stakeholders faced challenges like inadequate infrastructure, lack of skilled worker, outdated technology etc. These factors hindered the growth and competitiveness of the industry in the global market, things changed dunder the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision, numerous policies and schemes were introduced, such as Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme, Integrated Processing Development Scheme (IPDS), and Programs for training and skill development for workers. Moreover, the present government started investing heavily in improving the infrastructure in Gujarat. That has enabled Indian Economy to reach greater heights. Everything became prominent with new roads, ports, uninterrupted power supply, etc. Subsidies and incentives are now available to many small and medium-sized textile manufacturers to modernise their operations and improve their productivity. Hence multiple educational workshops for industries were spread out to familiarise them with the new technology. The advanced manufacturing processes became eco-friendlier, thereby reducing severe environmental impact. The results were relatively fast and evident. The quality of products increased manifold, productivity improved, and a sharp rise in MSME's profit margin was noticed.

JOGANI group is pioneer in innovative crack control products The latest addition to its reinforcement material product line is its internationally grade Alkali Resistant ARACC Coated Fiber Glass Mesh. The high tensile strength, lightweight and high quality - Jogani reinforcement fiber glass mesh is highly effective in preventing wall cracking, especially at construction joints and concealed areas resulting to saving in maintenance/ repair costs. Increase in the durability of buildings and constructions.

Jogani reinforcements' Fiber Glass Mesh or Jogani Plaster Mesh is made from fiber glass yarn using leno weaving method and coated with alkali-resistant acrylic co-polymer coating. It is a non-metallic, inorganic material with superior mechanical properties. Having high tensile strength, ageing resistance, and resistance to acids, salt, alkali make this fabric a wonder material for all types of reinforcement and crack control in construction applications. Using Jogani Waterproofing Fiber Glass Mesh in varies waterproofing techniques is widely appreciated by waterproofing contractors in India.

Jogani Fiber Glass Mesh is widely used to reinforce natural marble, artificial pebble materials and wall joints. One can treat RCC- masonry joints and concealed areas with Jogani Plaster Mesh for crack control and durability of a structure. JOGANI Fiber Glass Mesh is a high-quality fiber glass mesh comes with anti-bacterial properties and does not decompose or rust. Soft and flexible fabric-like material is remarkably high in tensile strength; it can withstand in high loads without significant deformation.

Jogani Fiber Glass Mesh can be used in plastic products, electronic components and varies other industries as well. Fiber glass mesh can be easily used and handled. It's a safe and user-friendly product with a range of innovative application possibilities.There is anticipated growth in the residential construction segment in the country as India's per capita income is rising. In addition, many people are now constructing houses, especially in rural and urban areas; additionally, the demand for fiber glass mesh has witnessed a consistent increase in household projects due to urbanisation and government initiatives to develop the tourism sector, government buildings, and other architectures with durable designs.This has resulted in the growing demand for engineering fabrics such as plaster mesh to create a crack-resistant surface, a durable layer that will last well and resist wear, impact, and movement.

The most versatile form of mesh is the one that Jogani Reinforcement in India is currently offering. Jogani Alkali Resistant Fiber Glass Mesh can be used internally or externally with cement or gypsum plaster on many surfaces, such as RCC- masonry joints, and concealed areas. The lightweight, flexible structure plaster mesh can be installed on an inclined, curved, or angled surface. The engineering fabric has good chemical stability and gives excellent protection in conditions with variances of precipitation and temperature or under considerable mechanical/seismic stress.Rated as highly durable & ductile, Jogani Reinforcement fiber glass mesh works as soft steel that reduces the overall maintenance cost of construction. Moreover, the easy-to-use plaster mesh won't discolour your render and is completely anti-acid, alkali, anti-rust, and anti-corrosion. It provides a solid barrier against pests.

Jogani Reinforcement offers this reinforced product - first time in India-in a temper-proof packaging box. Available in multiple sizes and specifications, Jogani fiber glass mesh can be applied easily as its cuts effortlessly and lies flat. Architects can find Jogani Reinforcement's mesh, a super fabric they may use it to create different objects and shapes. Interior Decorator may recommend Jogani fiber glass mesh for durable crack-free plasters.Jogani Group is an industrial reinforcement-focused company. Jogani Reinforcement, as a part of this renowned group, has gained immense expertise in High-Performance Engineering Fabric products and solutions for reinforcement in the world market and Indian construction and infrastructure sector. The company is among the leading sellers of premium yet affordable plaster/fiber glass mesh rolls for controlling cracks in construction joints, concealed areas and all types of waterproofing in India. Jogani Reinforcement can be contacted on the website www.joganireinforcement.com

