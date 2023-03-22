Jogani reinforcement offers fibreglass plaster mesh and water proofing mesh in multiple sizes and functionality

Jogani reinforcement is currently eyeing the growing demand for reinforcement materials in the commercial/ residential sector.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: The latest addition to its reinforcement material product line is its internationally grade Alkali Resistant ARACC Coated Fiber Glass Mesh. The high tensile strength, lightweight and high quality – Jogani reinforcement fiber glass mesh is highly effective in preventing wall cracking, especially at construction joints and concealed areas resulting to saving in maintenance/ repair costs. Increase in the durability of buildings and constructions.

Jogani reinforcements’ Fiber Glass Mesh or Jogani Plaster Mesh is made from fiber glass yarn using leno weaving method and coated with alkali-resistant acrylic co-polymer coating. It is a non-metallic, inorganic material with superior mechanical properties. Having high tensile strength, ageing resistance, and resistance to acids, salt, alkali make this fabric a wonder material for all types of reinforcement and crack control in construction applications. Using Jogani Water proofing Fiber Glass Mesh in varies waterproofing techniques is widely appreciated by water proofing contractors in India.

Jogani Fiber Glass Mesh is widely used to reinforce natural marble, artificial pebble materials and wall joints. One can treat Rcc- masonry joints and concealed areas with Jogani Plaster Mesh for crack control and durability of a structure. JOGANI Fiber Glass Mesh is a high-quality fiber glass mesh comes with anti-bacterial properties and does not decompose or rust. Soft and flexible fabric-like material is remarkably high in tensile strength; it can withstand in high loads without significant deformation.

Jogani Fiber Glass Mesh can be used in plastic products, electronic components and varies other industries as well. Fiber glass mesh can be easily used and handled. It’s a safe and user-friendly product with a range of innovative application possibilities.

There is anticipated growth in the residential construction segment in the country as India’s per capita income is rising. In addition, many people are now constructing houses, especially in rural and urban areas; additionally, the demand for fiber glass mesh has witnessed a consistent increase in household projects due to urbanisation and government initiatives to develop the tourism sector, government buildings, and other architectures with durable designs.

This has resulted in the growing demand for engineering fabrics such as plaster mesh to create a crack-resistant surface, a durable layer that will last well and resist wear, impact, and movement.

The most versatile form of mesh is the one that Jogani reinforcement in India is currently offering. Jogani Alkali Resistant Fiber Glass Mesh can be used internally or externally with cement or gypsum plaster on many surfaces, such as RCC- masonry joints, and concealed areas. The lightweight, flexible structure plaster mesh can be installed on an inclined, curved, or angled surface. The engineering fabric has good chemical stability and gives excellent protection in conditions with variances of precipitation and temperature or under considerable mechanical/seismic stress.

Rated as highly durable & ductile, Jogani reinforcement fiber glass mesh works as soft steel that reduces the overall maintenance cost of construction. Moreover, the easy-to-use plaster mesh won’t discolour your render and is completely anti-acid, alkali, anti-rust, and anti-corrosion. It provides a solid barrier against pests.

Jogani reinforcement offers this reinforced product – first time in India-in a temper-proof packaging box. Available in multiple sizes and specifications, Jogani fiber glass mesh can be applied easily as its cuts effortlessly and lies flat. Architects can find Jogani reinforcement’s mesh, a super fabric they may use it to create different objects and shapes. Interior Decorator may recommend Jogani fiber glass mesh for durable crack-free plasters.

Jogani Group is an industrial reinforcement-focused company. Jogani reinforcement, as a part of this renowned group, has gained immense expertise in High-Performance Engineering Fabric products and solutions for reinforcement in the world market and Indian construction and infrastructure sector. The company is among the leading sellers of premium yet affordable plaster/fiber glass mesh rolls for controlling cracks in construction joints, concealed areas and all types of waterproofing in India. Jogani reinforcement can be contacted on WhatsApp @ +91 9107 690 690 and on the website www.joganireinforcement.com.

