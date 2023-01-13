John Abraham and GNC Team Up for "NO COMPROMISE" Campaign for Health & Fitness in India

GNC India teamed up with John Abraham to launch a new campaign for a "NO COMPROMISE" approach on health and fitness across India. The event was attended by key business partners across the country and members of GNC's global leadership team on the 10th of January at St. Regis, Mumbai. The new campaign is also setting the tone for the vision, investments and innovations GNC is looking to bring into India in the near future.

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that is devoted to helping consumers Live Well. GNC product categories include protein, performance, weight management, vitamins, herbs and wellness supplements. GNC partners with Guardian Healthcare, the master franchise partner for GNC in India, to lead the expansion of the GNC brand in the country.

"We are thoroughly delighted to have a long-standing partnership with John as a brand ambassador. He is synonymous with discipline, commitment and fitness - values GNC and its consumers across India believe in. Being the benchmark on the physique and a healthy lifestyle, John compliments GNC's Philosophy of 'Live Well'," said Ashutosh Taparia, MD, Guardian Healthcare.

Abraham added, "People today have a very hectic life and ignore their health and well-being. I trust the cutting-edge, nutritional science-backed solutions GNC brings, built on a strong legacy, superior quality and innovation. I am delighted to be a partner with GNC India and pledge to inspire India to adopt the "NO COMPROMISE" approach to health and fitness."

