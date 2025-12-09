John Abraham, Sonu Nigam Unveil Shaarib Sabri and Toshi Sabri's "Roohaniyat" Sufi Musical Project

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: A 10-track journey of devotion and melody, "Roohaniyat" stands as a landmark in Indian music, blending soul-stirring vocals with timeless Sufi tradition

Watch the song here - https://youtu.be/hpT05OP90bQ?si=NlIulNn5X97mQjda

The gala launch was attended by John Abraham, Suresh Wadkar, Ramesh Taurani, Sonu Nigam, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Hariharan, Johny Lever, Jamie Lever, Jesse Lever, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Jyotica Tangri, Arti Singh, Aparna Dixit, Abhimanyu Singh, Sargam Singh, Shaan, Ravi Kishan, Aziz Zee, Hema Sharma, Arshi Khan, Sonia Birje, Aamir Ali, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Sangeeta Kapur, Gaurav Sharma, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha & a host of other luminaries

In an era where music often chases momentary trends, celebrated composer-singer duo Shaarib Sabri and Toshi Sabri known for chartbuster like - Maahi, Samjhawan & more have marked a triumphant return to the essence of soulful artistry with the grand unveiling of their dream album, Roohaniyat presented by Opul Music, a ten-track odyssey of Sufi serenity, divine energy, and transcendent emotion. Steeped in spiritual fervour and crafted with Sabri signature, the album stands as a testament to their musical devotion and artistic evolution.

One of India's biggest Sufi albums - Roohaniyat gracefully weaves together powerful vocals, profound poetry, and timeless melodies, featuring an exceptional lineup of collaborators who enrich its essence.

The album opens with "Tumse Pyaar Karte Hai," a heartfelt ode to eternal love, rendered soulfully by Shaarib & Toshi with the enchanting voice of Akshita Chouhan.

The tempo rises with "Pass Aagaye Hai," an electrifying celebration of passion, featuring the dynamic trio, Shaarib, Toshi, and Mika Singh.

The mystical "Murshid" follows, uniting the spiritually resonant voices of Shaarib, Toshi, and Rahul Vaidya in a devotional tribute.

In "Dhokebaazi," the Sabri brothers join forces with the mesmerising Harshdeep Kaur and the powerful Khan Saab to deliver a stirring tale of betrayal and longing.

The journey continues with "Ishq Da Haasil," a melody of surrender and divine love featuring Shaarib, Toshi, and Nakash Aziz, while "Ali Ali," infused with reverence and rhythmic intensity, showcases Shaarib, Toshi, and Raja Hassan at their finest.

The spiritual anthem "Allah Hoo" brings forth the purity of the brothers' vocals in their most unfiltered form.

In "Badnam Parindey," an evocative musical narrative unfolds with Shaarib, Toshi, and Rais Anis Sabri, adding a haunting depth to the album.

The tender and immersive "Tu Na Jaa" is brought to life with the brothers' signature emotional delivery.

The album concludes with "Aisa Banna Sawarna," a melodious message of love, destiny, and divine design performed by Shaarib & Toshi, rounding off the grand musical offering.

Echoing the sentiment, Shaarib Sabri shared

"For us, Roohaniyat is a dream we nurtured for years, a reflection of faith, love, nostalgia, and the purity of Sufi music. Working with such brilliant artists has been an honour, and together we have created something that we hope resonates deeply with every soul who listens."

Speaking about Roohaniyat, Toshi Sabri expressed

"This album is a piece of our soul. Every note, every verse carries a fragment of the spiritual journey Shaarib and I have lived. Roohaniyat is devotion, emotion, and truth intertwined. We poured our hearts into crafting an experience that touches the divine within every listener."

