Johnson Controls Reinforces Commitment To India With The Expansion Of The Manufacturing Facility In Pune

New Delhi [India], March 19: Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, is expanding its long-standing commitment to India and the country's net zero journey through new strategic initiatives. On the heels of launching the Net Zero Buildings Initiative in partnership with Mahindra Group, the company has also announced the expansion of its third manufacturing facility in the country, located in Pune.

"India's vibrant economy, skilled workforce, and thriving manufacturing sector have made it an attractive destination for businesses worldwide," said George Oliver, Chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. "We are thrilled to be a part of this dynamic landscape and excited for what our future holds here. By expanding our presence in Pune, we are strengthening our commitment to serve our customers better and meet their evolving needs."

During their visit to India from March 6-9, Oliver and Anu Rathninde, President, Asia Pacific, Johnson Controls, engaged with senior public and private sector leaders to discuss strategies to expedite India's objectives for achieving net zero emissions. This included Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles; and Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs.

Johnson Controls' Pune plant produces air-cooled and water-cooled chillers for wide range of applications, including data centers. With a planned 50% increase in floor space, the plant expansion will allow the company to further develop made-in-India parts and products that support India's growth in digital technologies. Johnson Controls is also sourcing local supplies wherever possible to expand the plant.

Elaborating on the announcement, Rathninde said, "The expansion of our Pune facility marks an important step in Johnson Controls' unwavering commitment to sustainability, which is also focused on supporting local growth. Powering the facility with latest sustainability-oriented advancements, we are not just expanding our facility, but also cultivating a cornerstone for eco-conscious manufacturing, thereby solidifying our dedication to environmental stewardship and being a sustainability transformation partner to India."

Since establishing its presence in India in 1995, Johnson Controls has grown its employee base to over 8,500 employees, demonstrating the company's investment in local talent and economy. With three manufacturing facilities in India and five R&D and Engineering Centers (including three OpenBlue Innovation Centers), Johnson Controls is serving customers across public and private enterprises and industries like transportation, information technology, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing. With integrated building technologies including high-efficient chillers, heat pumps, building management systems, and OpenBlue digital solutions, Johnson Controls has helped customers in India significantly reduce energy cost and cut carbon emissions, making key contributions to the country's drive for a green future.

As Johnson Controls looks to the future, the company remains optimistic about its role in creating a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. Through collaboration, innovation, and a focus on 'made in India' solutions, Johnson Controls is dedicated to partnering with India on its journey towards becoming one of global leaders in the digital revolution.

